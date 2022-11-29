International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221129/un-first-shipment-of-russian-fertilizers-departs-from-netherlands-for-malawi-1104834926.html
UN: First Shipment of Russian Fertilizers Departs From Netherlands for Malawi
UN: First Shipment of Russian Fertilizers Departs From Netherlands for Malawi
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The first shipment of Russian fertilizers blocked in Europe has departed from the Netherlands en route to Malawi, a spokesperson for... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-29T15:12+0000
2022-11-29T15:18+0000
russia
netherlands
malawi
fertilizer
africa
east africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095268060_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c263254f39a1414ffa9b75529460d946.jpg
In July, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed an UN-brokered deal to secure a humanitarian corridor via the Black Sea to allow exports of food and fertilizers. However, Moscow has repeatedly said the deal is not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries, as European nations take a big share of the deliveries.At the same time, Russia noted that sanctions continue hindering its grain and fertilizer exports even though the deal is supposed to guarantee their free flow to global markets.
russia
netherlands
malawi
africa
east africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095268060_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a65d4f84b155d5beb93a46e49675d58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian fertilizer, malawi, grain deal, united nations
russian fertilizer, malawi, grain deal, united nations

UN: First Shipment of Russian Fertilizers Departs From Netherlands for Malawi

15:12 GMT 29.11.2022 (Updated: 15:18 GMT 29.11.2022)
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the mediabankGranular potash fertilizer. File photo.
Granular potash fertilizer. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The first shipment of Russian fertilizers blocked in Europe has departed from the Netherlands en route to Malawi, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The first shipment of 20,000 MT of fertilizer left the Netherlands on a WFP-chartered vessel, MV Greenwich, starting today, destined for Malawi via Mozambique. It will be the first of a series of shipments of fertilizer destined for a number of other countries on the African continent in the coming months," the statement said.

In July, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed an UN-brokered deal to secure a humanitarian corridor via the Black Sea to allow exports of food and fertilizers. However, Moscow has repeatedly said the deal is not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries, as European nations take a big share of the deliveries.
At the same time, Russia noted that sanctions continue hindering its grain and fertilizer exports even though the deal is supposed to guarantee their free flow to global markets.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала