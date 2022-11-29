https://sputniknews.com/20221129/un-first-shipment-of-russian-fertilizers-departs-from-netherlands-for-malawi-1104834926.html

UN: First Shipment of Russian Fertilizers Departs From Netherlands for Malawi

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The first shipment of Russian fertilizers blocked in Europe has departed from the Netherlands en route to Malawi, a spokesperson for... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

In July, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed an UN-brokered deal to secure a humanitarian corridor via the Black Sea to allow exports of food and fertilizers. However, Moscow has repeatedly said the deal is not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries, as European nations take a big share of the deliveries.At the same time, Russia noted that sanctions continue hindering its grain and fertilizer exports even though the deal is supposed to guarantee their free flow to global markets.

