Russian Food Under Grain Deal Should Not Fall Under Sanctions: Algerian Foreign Minister Says
A harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank.

PARIS (Sputnik) - Russian agriculture products under the grain deal should not be subjected to sanctions and other restrictions, Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra told Sputnik on Friday.
"Everything related to food issues should not be subject to sanctions or other restrictions. It is necessary to promote the supply of food products, especially grain, as it is a necessary component for the sustenance of a large number of people," Lamamra said on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum, commenting on the restrictions imposed on Russian gran and fertilizers.
Everything must be done to extend the grain deal, which expires on November 19, according to the minister.
"We count on the goodwill of all parties in this matter to successfully implement this necessary initiative," Lamamra added.
On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukraine via the Black Sea.
On October 29, Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in Sevastopol. On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was returning to the deal after receiving written guarantees from Ukraine on refraining from using the grain corridor for military purposes, following mediation by Turkey and the UN. Kiev denied providing any additional guarantees.
The deal will expire on November 19.
