Sierra Leone Welcomes Grain Deal Extension: Ambassador to Russia

Sierra Leone Welcomes Grain Deal Extension: Ambassador to Russia

Yongawo said it was "good" that the deal was prolonged, adding that more cooperation of the parties of the initiative would also be welcome in the future.The extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is of great importance to Sierra Leone, not only in terms of supplies but also in the context of market stabilization, the senior diplomat said.The ambassador underscored that food and medication should never be blocked regardless of the circumstances, as restricting their free movement puts the lives of many people at risk.

