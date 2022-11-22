https://sputniknews.com/20221122/fifa-world-cup-2022-records-cristiano-ronaldo-can-break-in-qatar-1104548661.html

FIFA World Cup 2022: Records Cristiano Ronaldo Can Break in Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: Records Cristiano Ronaldo Can Break in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo and records go hand-in-hand. The Portugal skipper is the top scorer in international football with more milestones awaiting him in Qatar.

Arguably the greatest footballer on the planet, Cristiano Ronaldo has broken numerous records in previous editions of the FIFA World Cup. Once again, he's on the cusp of history as he could script a few firsts in the competition in the Middle East.Let's take a look at the records CR7 could achieve in the World Cup in Qatar.First Man to Score Goals at Five Different EditionsHaving netted at least a goal each in four previous World Cups in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018, Ronaldo is among a quartet of players who have scored in four editions of football's premier event. Besides the Portuguese superstar, the other men to achieve the feat are Pele, Miroslav Klose, and Uwe Seeler.However, if Ronaldo does manage to produce a goal against Ghana in Portugal's World Cup opener on Thursday, he will become the first man to accomplish the feat. Most Matches as Skipper in World CupsRonaldo trails Mexico's Rafael Marquez and the legendary Diego Maradona in this department, having captained Portugal in 11 games in the World Cup. On the other hand, Marquez appeared as skipper in 17 matches while the late Argentina icon led Albiceleste in 16, including during their last World Cup triumph in 1986. If Ronaldo and his teammates help Portugal progress to the quarterfinals or beyond, he will either tie or break Maradona's record.In the run-up to football's greatest event in the Middle East, Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed headlines for his explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan in which he accused Manchester United's top management, including manager Erik ten Hag, of planning to throw him out of the club.When the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was asked if senior Red Devils executives were trying to force him to depart from Carrington, Ronaldo replied: "Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too."Ronaldo last played for United on November 6 in a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa and it is being widely reported that his career with the iconic club has come to an end.

