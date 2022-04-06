https://sputniknews.com/20220406/moment-is-iconic-diego-maradonas-hand-of-god-shirt-set-to-be-auctioned-for-whopping-52mln-1094526018.html

'Moment is Iconic': Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' Shirt Set to be Auctioned for Whopping $5.2Mln

Argentine legend Diego Maradona died almost 18 months ago but still commands a massive fan following around the world. In fact, even in countries such as... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sports fans with huge purses could have a slice of history as British/American auctioneer Sotheby's is set to auction Diego Maradona's 1986 World Cup jersey later this month.Maradona delivered his iconic "Hand of God" goal in the quarterfinals of football's greatest tournament against England, wearing this very shirt.According to the auctioneer, his shirt could fetch as much as $5.2mln in the "dedicated online auction".The goal was named the "Hand of God" after Maradona later revealed that he had scored it by using his hand. However, as the referees failed to notice the act and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology wasn't available at the time, it was declared a legitimate strike.The goal gave Argentina a crucial 1-0 lead in the contest before the South Americans eventually sealed a 2-1 triumph over the Three Lions.Maradona, subsequently, powered his country to their second World Cup title, beating West Germany 3-2 in the final held at the Aztec Stadium in Mexico City.Sotheby's vice-president of streetwear and modern collectibles, Brahm Wachter, claimed that Maradona's historic shirt is "on a small list of the most important sports memorabilia items in the world".Sports memorabilia has become the latest fad among the ultra-rich. In 2019, the original Olympic Games Manifesto was sold for $8.8mln, which so far remains a record for any sports item.

