https://sputniknews.com/20220401/aguero-drops-plan-to-join-argentina-coaching-staff-but-what-does-messi-have-to-do-with-his-decision-1094399027.html

Aguero Drops Plan to Join Argentina Coaching Staff But What Does Messi Have to Do With His Decision?

Aguero Drops Plan to Join Argentina Coaching Staff But What Does Messi Have to Do With His Decision?

Sergio Aguero's life turned upside down in 2021. From being a goal-scoring behemoth at Man City, where he attained legendary status, the Argentine is now... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-01T17:44+0000

2022-04-01T17:44+0000

2022-04-01T17:44+0000

sport

sport

sport

lionel messi

lionel messi

sergio aguero

argentina

argentina

coaching

coaching position

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094399863_0:0:2100:1182_1920x0_80_0_0_222ff182bba2f22d43e88ddf16eea547.jpg

Sergio Aguero has dropped his plans to join Argentina's coaching staff at the Qatar World Cup after having discussions with captain Lionel Messi and manager Lionel Scaloni.It was only in February that Aguero hinted at joining Messi and company in a coaching role at football's greatest show in the Gulf nation.His suggestion came as a surprise to many, considering he had hung his boots only two months prior and that too because of a peculiar heart condition.According to his doctors, Aguero was unfit to take any kind of stress as his heartbeat fluctuated drastically and hence, getting involved with football in any form was termed too risky for him. Yet, health wasn't the reason behind his decision to backtrack on his plans.He will still take a trip to the Middle East, but only as a fan, where he will be cheering on his national team.Explaining the reasons behind his decision, Man City's all-time scorer said that he was simply not ready to get into coaching immediately after retirement and needed more time to pursue it as a career."I have a great relationship with everyone from the national team but I don't see myself in the coaching staff and with the players on a day-to-day basis. They are asking for a role that isn't for me right now", he continued.Aguero mentioned that both Messi and Scaloni had told him about what they expected from him during his stint with the two-time World Champions, but he realised that such a job would be extremely tough to handle at this juncture."I had a talk with [Messi], he and Scaloni gave me an idea of what they wanted from me. I asked them for some time to think about it and then told Chiqui that I wasn't ready for that", the Buenos Aires-born football star stated.Despite Aguero not joining Argentina's backroom team, Messi and his colleagues are still being counted among the favourites for the title. If they manage to claim the tournament, it would finally give Messi the one title that has remained elusive to him during the course of his remarkable career.

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, lionel messi, lionel messi, sergio aguero, argentina, argentina, coaching, coaching position, world cup, fifa world cup 2022, fifa’s world cup, 2022 fifa world cup, sputnik, footballer, ex-footballer, football, football, football star, football legend, football team, football club