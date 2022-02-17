https://sputniknews.com/20220217/they-are-aholes-man-city-icon-sergio-aguero-rips-into-french-medias-criticism-of-lionel-messi-1093112643.html
'They Are A**holes': Man City Icon Sergio Aguero Rips Into French Media's Criticism of Lionel Messi
'They Are A**holes': Man City Icon Sergio Aguero Rips Into French Media's Criticism of Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has been nowhere close to his peak at the Parc des Princes. While the Argentine superstar hasn't contributed through goals, his assists and a... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-17T12:46+0000
2022-02-17T12:46+0000
2022-02-17T12:46+0000
sport
sport
sport
lionel messi
lionel messi
psg
paris saint-germain (psg)
real madrid
sergio aguero
manchester city
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106750/40/1067504021_0:0:2200:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_e828aac1fe9aae3769d28b14df41cc00.jpg
Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has dubbed the French media "a**holes" following their criticism of his Argentina teammate Lionel Messi after he missed a straightforward penalty in PSG's 1-0 victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday.Aguero, who hanged his boots in December last year, has now come out in defence of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, emphasising that Messi's performance wasn't as bad as it is being made out by the country's press. Aguero's remarks came after French revered newspaper L'Equipe gave Messi only three out of 10 ratings after its assessment of the ex-Barcelona skipper's display against the Spanish giants. The publication even declared that it was "sad" to see Messi playing like this before calling it a "worrying" sign for Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the second leg of tie which would be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on 9 March. "There's something sad about seeing him like that. He weighs down his record with his failed or blocked attempts (53rd, 75th) and this penalty saved. This Messi is worrying", the media outlet wrote.Messi has only hit the net seven times in 21 matches for PSG in all competitions this season and has looked out of touch on most occasions, seemingly finding it hard to settle down in both a new club and city.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106750/40/1067504021_53:0:2177:1593_1920x0_80_0_0_a385ac3999755e36347f9fef65d5d4fa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
sport, sport, sport, lionel messi, lionel messi, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), real madrid, sergio aguero, manchester city, manchester city, footballer, football, football, football, football, football star, football legend, football team, football club, champions league, champions league, uefa champions league, sputnik, match, football match, game, criticism, media, media, ballon d'or
'They Are A**holes': Man City Icon Sergio Aguero Rips Into French Media's Criticism of Lionel Messi
Subscribe
Lionel Messi has been nowhere close to his peak at the Parc des Princes. While the Argentine superstar hasn't contributed through goals, his assists and a burgeoning partnership with Kylian Mbappe has been central to Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) recent success. Yet the critics have been after him, slamming him for his allegedly dismal show.
Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has dubbed the French media "a**holes" following their criticism of his Argentina teammate Lionel Messi
after he missed a straightforward penalty in PSG's 1-0 victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday.
Aguero, who hanged his boots in December last year, has now come out in defence of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, emphasising that Messi's performance wasn't as bad as it is being made out by the country's press.
"What sh** this Leo penalty story [sic]. He played well, broke lines. He was good and very active. In France, magazines and newspapers killed him. They are a**holes", Aguero told radio station RMC.
Aguero's remarks came after French revered newspaper L'Equipe
gave Messi only three out of 10 ratings after its assessment of the ex-Barcelona skipper's display against the Spanish giants.
The publication even declared that it was "sad" to see Messi playing like this before calling it a "worrying" sign for Mauricio Pochettino
ahead of the second leg of tie which would be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on 9 March.
"There's something sad about seeing him like that. He weighs down his record with his failed or blocked attempts (53rd, 75th) and this penalty saved. This Messi is worrying", the media outlet wrote.
Messi has only hit the net seven times in 21 matches for PSG in all competitions this season and has looked out of touch on most occasions, seemingly finding it hard to settle down in both a new club and city.