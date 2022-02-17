https://sputniknews.com/20220217/they-are-aholes-man-city-icon-sergio-aguero-rips-into-french-medias-criticism-of-lionel-messi-1093112643.html

'They Are A**holes': Man City Icon Sergio Aguero Rips Into French Media's Criticism of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been nowhere close to his peak at the Parc des Princes. While the Argentine superstar hasn't contributed through goals, his assists and a... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has dubbed the French media "a**holes" following their criticism of his Argentina teammate Lionel Messi after he missed a straightforward penalty in PSG's 1-0 victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday.Aguero, who hanged his boots in December last year, has now come out in defence of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, emphasising that Messi's performance wasn't as bad as it is being made out by the country's press. Aguero's remarks came after French revered newspaper L'Equipe gave Messi only three out of 10 ratings after its assessment of the ex-Barcelona skipper's display against the Spanish giants. The publication even declared that it was "sad" to see Messi playing like this before calling it a "worrying" sign for Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the second leg of tie which would be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on 9 March. "There's something sad about seeing him like that. He weighs down his record with his failed or blocked attempts (53rd, 75th) and this penalty saved. This Messi is worrying", the media outlet wrote.Messi has only hit the net seven times in 21 matches for PSG in all competitions this season and has looked out of touch on most occasions, seemingly finding it hard to settle down in both a new club and city.

