From Getting Booed to Standing Ovation: Messi Experiences Both Love & Hate From Fans in Weeks

During his two decade-long association with Barcelona, Lionel Messi experienced the love of the fans at Camp Nou. While the Catalan club's supporters were... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

Over the years, Lionel Messi and respect became synonymous for many football fans. But that perception was torn apart by PSG supporters last month, when they went on the offensive, roundly jeering the ex-Barcelona forward from the stands at the Parc des Princes.It was perhaps the first time in his club career when La Pulga was booed by the crowd with the reaction of the French outfit's supporters coming days after their side was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, a tournament they have never won in the past.In contrast, Messi felt elated at the reception he received in Buenos Aires as he went about his business in national colours, leading Argentina to a dominant 3-0 victory over Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier last weekend.The love for Messi in his native Argentina has grown manifold in the last year, ever since the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner ended their 28-year wait for an international trophy, winning the Copa America title over Brazil in July.And as Messi made his return to Boca Juniors' Bombonera, a picturesque stadium in the heart of the Argentine capital, a capacity crowd gave him a standing ovation with the ex-Barcelona hitman feeling the goosebumps all over his body.With spectators cheering him inside a packed arena in an electrifying atmosphere, Messi looked almost unstoppable at times. Not only he produced a stunning goal in the 82nd minute against Venezuelans, but also sealed a comprehensive 3-0 win over them."It does me good every time I come to Argentina. After the Copa America win, much more so. Everything flows naturally and it is easier on the field. Winning helps make everything nicer and easier," he added.Even his PSG mate Neymar's sentiments were the same when he turned up for Brazil during his national team's 4-0 win over Chile in Rio de Janeiro.Like Messi, Neymar received much of the hate from PSG fans in March. But the booing from the crowd came during his goal celebration against Bordeaux, a match PSG went on to win 3-0."A packed Maracana inspires me, a packed Maracana pushes me to do it all, it gives me pleasure," a delighted Neymar said in a conversation with CBF TV."It is a great joy. The atmosphere the supporters provided today was crucial to push us on even further," he concluded.

