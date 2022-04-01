https://sputniknews.com/20220401/messi-will-be-back-doing-great-things-again-ronaldinho-confident-of-psg-stars-return-to-form-1094380777.html

'Messi Will Be Back Doing Great Things Again': Ronaldinho Confident of PSG Star's Return to Form

'Messi Will Be Back Doing Great Things Again': Ronaldinho Confident of PSG Star's Return to Form

At Barcelona, Lionel Messi was a goal scoring behemoth, but it hasn't been smooth sailing since he arrived at the Parc des Princes last summer. The Argentine... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

Former Barcelona icon Ronaldinho has backed Lionel Messi in his struggle to make things right at PSG despite his ongoing struggles in France.Messi was brought to Paris to end the club's long wait for the UEFA Champions League title, but failed to deliver the goods as PSG lost to Real Madrid in a Round of 16 match last month.Subsequently, the Argentina captain was booed by PSG's supporters during a Ligue 1 game, prompting Ronaldinho to reveal that he didn't like that at all. Ronaldinho, who himself played for the French heavyweights during the early 2000s, even slammed the club's admirers for not respecting the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. In another interview with French radio station RMC, he argued: "Those of us who have played the game know what it's like when you change club, so there's a need to give Messi time and things will come naturally."The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner added that Messi needed time to adjust to PSG's playing style, considering he had played a completely different type of football at Barcelona. According to him, once Messi adapted to the French team's style, he will be as devastating as he was at Camp Nou.La Pulga has been on international duty for the past two weeks, helping Argentina defeat Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier last weekend. On Wednesday, La Albiceleste played out an entertaining draw against Ecuador at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.The result of the game had no bearing on their participation in the World Cup in Qatar, as both Argentina and Ecuador had already qualified for the event.Messi, on the other hand, will be back playing for PSG, with the Ligue 1 table toppers taking on Lorient in the French top flight on Sunday.

