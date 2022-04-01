https://sputniknews.com/20220401/messi-will-be-back-doing-great-things-again-ronaldinho-confident-of-psg-stars-return-to-form-1094380777.html
'Messi Will Be Back Doing Great Things Again': Ronaldinho Confident of PSG Star's Return to Form
At Barcelona, Lionel Messi was a goal scoring behemoth, but it hasn't been smooth sailing since he arrived at the Parc des Princes last summer. The Argentine has only managed to hit the net 7 times for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), leading to severe criticism from all quarters. However, a Brazilian legend has now come out in support of him.
Former Barcelona icon Ronaldinho has backed Lionel Messi
in his struggle to make things right at PSG despite his ongoing struggles in France.
Messi was brought to Paris to end the club's long wait for the UEFA Champions League title, but failed to deliver the goods as PSG lost to Real Madrid
in a Round of 16 match last month.
Subsequently, the Argentina captain was booed by PSG
's supporters during a Ligue 1 game, prompting Ronaldinho to reveal that he didn't like that at all.
Ronaldinho, who himself played for the French heavyweights during the early 2000s, even slammed the club's admirers for not respecting the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.
"I don't understand [the boos]. If you whistle Messi, there's nothing left! If you whistle the best in the world, who are you going to applaud? I don't get it," the 42-year-old former footballer told Spanish outlet AS.
In another interview with French radio station RMC, he argued: "Those of us who have played the game know what it's like when you change club, so there's a need to give Messi time and things will come naturally."
The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner added that Messi needed time to adjust to PSG's playing style, considering he had played a completely different type of football at Barcelona.
According to him, once Messi adapted to the French team's style, he will be as devastating as he was at Camp Nou.
"Everything changes, from communication to the style of play. He'll be back to doing great things again soon," he concluded.
La Pulga has been on international duty for the past two weeks, helping Argentina defeat Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier last weekend. On Wednesday, La Albiceleste played out an entertaining draw against Ecuador at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.
The result of the game had no bearing on their participation in the World Cup in Qatar, as both Argentina and Ecuador had already qualified for the event.
Messi, on the other hand, will be back playing for PSG, with the Ligue 1 table toppers taking on Lorient in the French top flight on Sunday.