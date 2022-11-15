Cristiano Ronaldo's Career at Manchester United Threatened by Criticism of the Club

International
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Manchester United may be in peril after his interview with English journalist Piers Morgan.During the interview, Ronaldo criticized the club’s management and its boss Erik ten Hag, saying that he had no respect for the latter because ten Hag “doesn't show respect” for him.Following the development, ten Hag told Manchester United management he thinks that Ronaldo should no longer play for the club, arguing that that footballer went too far with his criticism, according to media reports.One newspaper even alleged that Man Utd leadership may be already considering how they could part ways with Ronaldo.Meanwhile, the football club reportedly stated that they would respond to the matter “after the full facts have been established."While Ronaldo may potentially be up for sale from Manchester United in January when the transfer window opens, it remains unclear whether a buyer may appear.
17:08 GMT 15.11.2022
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brentford at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, May 2, 2022
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brentford at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, May 2, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2022
© AP Photo / Jon Super
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Manchester United may be in peril after his interview with English journalist Piers Morgan.
During the interview, Ronaldo criticized the club’s management and its boss Erik ten Hag, saying that he had no respect for the latter because ten Hag “doesn't show respect” for him.
Following the development, ten Hag told Manchester United management he thinks that Ronaldo should no longer play for the club, arguing that that footballer went too far with his criticism, according to media reports.
One newspaper even alleged that Man Utd leadership may be already considering how they could part ways with Ronaldo.
Meanwhile, the football club reportedly stated that they would respond to the matter “after the full facts have been established."
While Ronaldo may potentially be up for sale from Manchester United in January when the transfer window opens, it remains unclear whether a buyer may appear.
