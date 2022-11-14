https://sputniknews.com/20221114/i-dont-have-respect-for-him-cristiano-ronaldo-tears-into-man-utd-manager-erik-ten-hag-1104087162.html

'I Don't Have Respect for Him': Cristiano Ronaldo Tears Into Man Utd Manager Erik Ten Hag

'I Don't Have Respect for Him': Cristiano Ronaldo Tears Into Man Utd Manager Erik Ten Hag

Since Erik ten Hag took charge at Old Trafford in May, Cristiano Ronaldo has spent a lot of time on the bench. The Portugal captain even left the stadium... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-14T06:25+0000

2022-11-14T06:25+0000

2022-11-14T06:26+0000

cristiano ronaldo

manchester united

piers morgan

football

football star

football legend

football club

footballer

accusations

accusations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096298175_0:40:3072:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_31636757a82c0352e0c8739e04660f55.jpg

Cristiano Ronaldo has blasted Manchester United's top management, including club boss Erik Ten Hag, as he claimed that they were trying to oust him from the club.The talismanic footballer, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, made his inflammatory remarks in a sensational interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.Ronaldo even alleged that he doesn't respect United's Dutch coach because he hasn't shown respect towards him.When the 37-year-old was quizzed if senior Red Devils executives were making attempts to force him to leave Old Trafford, Ronaldo responded, "Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too."Ronaldo's accusations against Ten Hag and United's top management come at a time when he has missed the Premier League side's last two matches due to illness.Overall, he has scored three goals in 16 games across competitions this season.Last year, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was the leading scorer for the club, netting 24 goals in all competitions and 18 in the Premier League. Coming back to United, Ten Hag's side currently occupies the fifth spot in the Premier League table, four points clear of sixth-placed Liverpool. With 37 points in 14 games, Arsenal are on top of the charts followed by Man City and Newcastle in second and third place.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

cristiano ronaldo, manchester united, piers morgan, football, football star, football legend, football club, footballer, accusations, accusations, claims, football player, football team