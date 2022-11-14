https://sputniknews.com/20221114/i-dont-have-respect-for-him-cristiano-ronaldo-tears-into-man-utd-manager-erik-ten-hag-1104087162.html
'I Don't Have Respect for Him': Cristiano Ronaldo Tears Into Man Utd Manager Erik Ten Hag
'I Don't Have Respect for Him': Cristiano Ronaldo Tears Into Man Utd Manager Erik Ten Hag
Since Erik ten Hag took charge at Old Trafford in May, Cristiano Ronaldo has spent a lot of time on the bench. The Portugal captain even left the stadium... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-14T06:25+0000
2022-11-14T06:25+0000
2022-11-14T06:26+0000
cristiano ronaldo
manchester united
piers morgan
football
football star
football legend
football club
footballer
accusations
accusations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096298175_0:40:3072:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_31636757a82c0352e0c8739e04660f55.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo has blasted Manchester United's top management, including club boss Erik Ten Hag, as he claimed that they were trying to oust him from the club.The talismanic footballer, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, made his inflammatory remarks in a sensational interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.Ronaldo even alleged that he doesn't respect United's Dutch coach because he hasn't shown respect towards him.When the 37-year-old was quizzed if senior Red Devils executives were making attempts to force him to leave Old Trafford, Ronaldo responded, "Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too."Ronaldo's accusations against Ten Hag and United's top management come at a time when he has missed the Premier League side's last two matches due to illness.Overall, he has scored three goals in 16 games across competitions this season.Last year, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was the leading scorer for the club, netting 24 goals in all competitions and 18 in the Premier League. Coming back to United, Ten Hag's side currently occupies the fifth spot in the Premier League table, four points clear of sixth-placed Liverpool. With 37 points in 14 games, Arsenal are on top of the charts followed by Man City and Newcastle in second and third place.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096298175_261:0:2992:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba1acfca1c4275da8ab04c7c82b240f3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
cristiano ronaldo, manchester united, piers morgan, football, football star, football legend, football club, footballer, accusations, accusations, claims, football player, football team
cristiano ronaldo, manchester united, piers morgan, football, football star, football legend, football club, footballer, accusations, accusations, claims, football player, football team
'I Don't Have Respect for Him': Cristiano Ronaldo Tears Into Man Utd Manager Erik Ten Hag
06:25 GMT 14.11.2022 (Updated: 06:26 GMT 14.11.2022)
Since Erik ten Hag took charge at Old Trafford in May, Cristiano Ronaldo has spent a lot of time on the bench. The Portugal captain even left the stadium mid-match after refusing to come on as a substitute during a game against Tottenham in October, leading to a further strain in their relations. CR7 has now accused him of betrayal and disrespect.
Cristiano Ronaldo has blasted Manchester United's top management
, including club boss Erik Ten Hag, as he claimed that they were trying to oust him from the club.
The talismanic footballer, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, made his inflammatory remarks in a sensational interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan
.
Ronaldo even alleged that he doesn't respect United's Dutch coach because he hasn't shown respect towards him.
"I don't have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you," Ronaldo told Morgan.
When the 37-year-old was quizzed if senior Red Devils executives were making attempts to force him to leave Old Trafford, Ronaldo responded, "Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too."
Ronaldo's accusations against Ten Hag and United's top management come at a time when he has missed the Premier League side's last two matches due to illness.
Overall, he has scored three goals in 16 games across competitions this season.
Last year, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was the leading scorer for the club, netting 24 goals in all competitions and 18 in the Premier League.
Coming back to United, Ten Hag's side currently occupies the fifth spot in the Premier League table, four points clear of sixth-placed Liverpool. With 37 points in 14 games, Arsenal are on top of the charts followed by Man City and Newcastle in second and third place.