Netizens Have Field Day After Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Involved in Ugly Brawl With Tyrone Mings

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve.

Netizens had a field day after Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo got involved in a WWE-Esque brawl with Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings during their Premier League match at Villa Park on Sunday evening.The incident appeared to have taken place in the 59th minute of the game, when the Red Devils were trailing Villa 1-3 in the match. Captain Ronaldo was attempting to break through the opposition's defense when Mings, who was stationed in the Villa penalty area, tried to stop his advance. At this stage, Mings' efforts to block him riled Ronaldo, who forced the Villa defender to the ground. Subsequently, the two grabbed each other by their shirts before nearly coming to blows.With neither of them stepping back, the duo's teammates had to intervene as they pulled them apart from each other. The spat officially ended when the match referee issued yellow cards to both Ronaldo and Mings after they were separated by their respective colleagues.As the video of their fight went viral on social media, football fans from around the world shared their views on the ugly episode."Mings has some audacity putting his hands on Ronaldo," a fan wrote on Twitter."Wow! Ronaldo really put a tough guy like Mings to the floor. That Portuguese mafia is so strong," another added."Ronaldo captain, Man. United lose 3-1 but people are on Ronaldo because he is fighting with Mings, the fridge is too empty it strikes me," a third commented.

