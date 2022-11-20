https://sputniknews.com/20221120/top-10-reasons-why-qatar-is-a-good-choice-for-fifa-world-cup-2022-to-take-place-1104316058.html

Top 10 Reasons Why Qatar is a Good Choice for FIFA World Cup 2022 to Take Place

As has always been the case, the fans are the main "feature" of the competition. Soccer enthusiasts gather from all over the world to support their national team. But they may not even be aware of the peculiarities that await them during their stay in the tournament's host country. Here are the top 10 reasons for the competition to take place here:1. Opportunity to attend more than one match in a day:Tournament stadiums are so close to each other that fans can achieve what until now they could only dream of - attending more than one match a day.2. Developed infrastructure:Qatar has prepared the infrastructure for the competition in a way that makes it easy for fans to travel between stadiums. A transport network of buses and underground trains allows guests to travel free of charge using a special card for fans.3. Comfortable climate:Holding the competition in winter in the Gulf region is accompanied by low temperature fluctuations. This month is the most comfortable for weather. The length of the day and the number of hours of sunshine will also cheer visitors.4. Qatar's transport accessibility:Doha International Airport is one of the most important transportation hubs in the world. Its technical facilities for receiving guests make it easy for travelers to get through all the necessary procedures during their trip.5. Proximity to neighboring countries:Fans arriving for the competition have the opportunity to visit other Gulf countries that are located nearby. A huge number of flights will enable you to travel at affordable prices.6. Experience Arab culture:During the tournament, Qatar will hold various exhibitions and themed events especially for guests, where you will have the opportunity to get closer to Arab culture and learn more about the civilization of the Middle East.7. Introducing the latest technology in stadium construction:The world's most modern stadiums are air-conditioned, and the screens installed in the stands will bring the fans closer to the players. Never before has such technology been used in competitions.8. Beach holidays:A unique opportunity for fans - whose homes are generally in the throes of winter by now - to experience a summery break and enjoy a vacation by the sea.9. Convenience of matches schedule:The time zone of Qatar allows the vast majority of the world's population to watch live matches at a time that is convenient for them. This is especially valuable against the backdrop of the next World Cup, which will be held in North America.10. Combining tourism with soccer:Soccer fans can visit places of cultural enrichment such as the famous waterfront of the Doha Corniche, Al Lulu Island, the colorful Souq Waqif bazaar, the Aspire Botanical Garden, the Museum of Islamic Art, the Katara Cultural Village, the state library, the opera, and the local philharmonic hall.The tournament will take place from 20 November to 18 December 2022 and will host 32 national teams.

