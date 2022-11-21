Doha During FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Through the Lens of a Sputnik Photojournalist's Camera
Soccer fans from around the world have gathered in Doha to see the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their own eyes.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Sunday with a spectacular opening ceremony inside Al Bayt Stadium in Doha. The very first match of the championship, of Group A, took place the very same day with Ecuador competing against Qatar; unfortunately, the host country lost 0-2.
First, Qatar became the first Arab and Muslim country to receive the right to host the World Cup.
Secondly, this has been the most expensive World Championship. According to the Qatari authorities, more than $200 billion was spent on the organization of the tournament.
Third, this is the most compact World Championship. All matches of the tournament will be held in the capital of Qatar, Doha, and its surroundings that makes it easy for fans to travel between stadiums. In accordance with the rules of the game, 32 national teams were divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each.
The Championship will last 4 weeks, with a closing ceremony to be held on December 18. Check out some highlights from Doha during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Sputnik photo gallery.
A soccer fan in Qatar.
Preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Doha.
A soccer fan in Doha.
Soccer fans in Doha.
Flag girl at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha.
Soccer fans in Doha.
Official press center for the 2022 World Cup in Doha.
Official press center for the 2022 World Cup in Doha.
A girl near the FIFA World Cup stele in Doha.
Official press center for the 2022 World Cup in Doha.
Official press center for the 2022 World Cup in Doha.
Participants in the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the ElBayt Stadium (El-Haour) in Qatar.
Participants in the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the ElBayt Stadium (El-Haour) in Qatar.
Flags of the FIFA participants in the fanzone.
Flags of the FIFA participants in the fanzone.
Fans having fun in the fanzone.
Fans having fun in the fanzone.
Fans from Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Fans from Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022.