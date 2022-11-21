International
WATCH: English Fans Gather in London Fan Zone for World Cup Match Against Iran
- Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2022
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
https://sputniknews.com/20221121/doha-during-fifa-world-cup-qatar-2022-through-the-lens-of-a-sputnik-photojournalists-camera-1104501144.html
Doha During FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Through the Lens of a Sputnik Photojournalist's Camera
Doha During FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Through the Lens of a Sputnik Photojournalist's Camera
Soccer fans from around the world have gathered in Doha to see the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their own eyes. 21.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-21T13:37+0000
2022-11-21T13:42+0000
multimedia
fifa world cup 2022
doha
qatar
2022 fifa world cup
photo
football fans
fifa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104491437_0:141:3140:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_868f23bce040fd0dcaf22e46828a7f76.jpg
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Sunday with a spectacular opening ceremony inside Al Bayt Stadium in Doha. The very first match of the championship, of Group A, took place the very same day with Ecuador competing against Qatar; unfortunately, the host country lost 0-2. First, Qatar became the first Arab and Muslim country to receive the right to host the World Cup. Secondly, this has been the most expensive World Championship. According to the Qatari authorities, more than $200 billion was spent on the organization of the tournament. Third, this is the most compact World Championship. All matches of the tournament will be held in the capital of Qatar, Doha, and its surroundings that makes it easy for fans to travel between stadiums. In accordance with the rules of the game, 32 national teams were divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each. The Championship will last 4 weeks, with a closing ceremony to be held on December 18. Check out some highlights from Doha during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Sputnik photo gallery.
doha
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104491437_206:0:2935:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_90df2d8f4cc8db8669282d4baaf3eca6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
фото, multimedia, fifa world cup 2022, doha, qatar, photo, football fans, fifa
фото, multimedia, fifa world cup 2022, doha, qatar, photo, football fans, fifa

Doha During FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Through the Lens of a Sputnik Photojournalist's Camera

13:37 GMT 21.11.2022 (Updated: 13:42 GMT 21.11.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Soccer fans from around the world have gathered in Doha to see the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their own eyes.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Sunday with a spectacular opening ceremony inside Al Bayt Stadium in Doha. The very first match of the championship, of Group A, took place the very same day with Ecuador competing against Qatar; unfortunately, the host country lost 0-2.
First, Qatar became the first Arab and Muslim country to receive the right to host the World Cup.
Secondly, this has been the most expensive World Championship. According to the Qatari authorities, more than $200 billion was spent on the organization of the tournament.
Third, this is the most compact World Championship. All matches of the tournament will be held in the capital of Qatar, Doha, and its surroundings that makes it easy for fans to travel between stadiums. In accordance with the rules of the game, 32 national teams were divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each.
The Championship will last 4 weeks, with a closing ceremony to be held on December 18. Check out some highlights from Doha during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Sputnik photo gallery.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankA soccer fan in Qatar.
Preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup - Sputnik International
1/13
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
A soccer fan in Qatar.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankPreparations for the 2022 World Cup in Doha.
Preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup - Sputnik International
2/13
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Doha.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankA soccer fan in Doha.
Preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup - Sputnik International
3/13
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
A soccer fan in Doha.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankSoccer fans in Doha.
Preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup - Sputnik International
4/13
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Soccer fans in Doha.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFlag girl at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha.
Preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup - Sputnik International
5/13
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Flag girl at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankSoccer fans in Doha.
Preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup - Sputnik International
6/13
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Soccer fans in Doha.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankOfficial press center for the 2022 World Cup in Doha.
Preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup - Sputnik International
7/13
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Official press center for the 2022 World Cup in Doha.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankA girl near the FIFA World Cup stele in Doha.
Preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup - Sputnik International
8/13
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
A girl near the FIFA World Cup stele in Doha.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankOfficial press center for the 2022 World Cup in Doha.
Official press center for the 2022 World Cup in Doha. - Sputnik International
9/13
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Official press center for the 2022 World Cup in Doha.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankParticipants in the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the ElBayt Stadium (El-Haour) in Qatar.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony - Sputnik International
10/13
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Participants in the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the ElBayt Stadium (El-Haour) in Qatar.
© Johny EliasFlags of the FIFA participants in the fanzone.
Flags of the FIFA participants in the fanzone. - Sputnik International
11/13
© Johny Elias
Flags of the FIFA participants in the fanzone.
© Johny EliasFans having fun in the fanzone.
Fans having fun in the fanzone. - Sputnik International
12/13
© Johny Elias
Fans having fun in the fanzone.
© Johny Elias

Fans from Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Fans from Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022. - Sputnik International
13/13
© Johny Elias

Fans from Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала