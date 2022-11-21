https://sputniknews.com/20221121/doha-during-fifa-world-cup-qatar-2022-through-the-lens-of-a-sputnik-photojournalists-camera-1104501144.html

Doha During FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Through the Lens of a Sputnik Photojournalist's Camera

Doha During FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Through the Lens of a Sputnik Photojournalist's Camera

Soccer fans from around the world have gathered in Doha to see the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their own eyes. 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-21T13:37+0000

2022-11-21T13:37+0000

2022-11-21T13:42+0000

multimedia

fifa world cup 2022

doha

qatar

2022 fifa world cup

photo

football fans

fifa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104491437_0:141:3140:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_868f23bce040fd0dcaf22e46828a7f76.jpg

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Sunday with a spectacular opening ceremony inside Al Bayt Stadium in Doha. The very first match of the championship, of Group A, took place the very same day with Ecuador competing against Qatar; unfortunately, the host country lost 0-2. First, Qatar became the first Arab and Muslim country to receive the right to host the World Cup. Secondly, this has been the most expensive World Championship. According to the Qatari authorities, more than $200 billion was spent on the organization of the tournament. Third, this is the most compact World Championship. All matches of the tournament will be held in the capital of Qatar, Doha, and its surroundings that makes it easy for fans to travel between stadiums. In accordance with the rules of the game, 32 national teams were divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each. The Championship will last 4 weeks, with a closing ceremony to be held on December 18. Check out some highlights from Doha during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Sputnik photo gallery.

doha

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

фото, multimedia, fifa world cup 2022, doha, qatar, photo, football fans, fifa