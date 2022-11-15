https://sputniknews.com/20221115/pence-says-gop-has-better-choices-than-trump-in-2024-hints-at-own-white-house-run-1104206838.html
Pence Says GOP Has 'Better Choices' Than Trump in 2024, Hints at Own White House Run
Donald Trump's establishment-friendly pick for 2016 running mate Mike Pence was resistant to the former president's agenda of military disengagement overseas... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International
Former US Vice President Mike Pence has said the Republican party has "better choices" for its 2024 candidate than his former boss Donald Trump.In an interview with US TV media aired on Monday night, the former governor of Indiana indicated he was considering his own run in the presidential primary campaign that will kick off near the end of next year.Trump has called a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida for Tuesday night where he will make a mystery "special announcement" — widely expected to be of his presidential bid.In the wake of the US midterm elections which saw the Republicans narrowly win the House of Representatives but fail to take back the Senate, the hawkish neo-conservative former VP also hinted that the two dominant parties could bury the hatchet and reach compromises on divisive issues."People in this country actually get along pretty well once you get out of politics," Pence said. "And I think they want to see their national leaders start to reflect that same — that same compassion and generosity of spirit."Leading Republicans in Congress have so far backed all of Democrat President Joe Biden's requests for funds to arm Ukraine at the expense of the US military and citizens.Hinting at throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 election, Pence reiterated: "I think there will be better choices," adding: "And for me and my family, we will be reflecting about what our role is in that."Pressed further on the question, the religious conservative revealed he was consulting God as well as fellow Republicans.Trump's 2016 running mate also answered questions for the first time about the January 6 2021 occupation of the US Capitol building, the seat of Congress in Washington D.C.He called Trump "reckless" for tweeting that day that Pence was a "coward" for shooting down attempts to challenge Joe Biden's confirmation as president-elect in a joint session of the House and Senate. Some protesters chanted "hang Mike Pence" as he and the other legislators hurriedly evacuated the House chamber to a secure location, many wearing gas masks.Trump continues to allege that Democrats perpetrated massive ballot fraud in the 2020 election.
12:38 GMT 15.11.2022 (Updated: 12:39 GMT 15.11.2022)
Donald Trump's establishment-friendly pick for 2016 running mate Mike Pence was resistant to the former president's agenda of military disengagement overseas and mending relations with Russia and other nations on Washington's hit list. The two finally fell out over Trump's challenge to the result of the 2020 presidential election.
Former US Vice President Mike Pence has said the Republican party has "better choices" for its 2024 candidate than his former boss Donald Trump.
In an interview with US TV media aired on Monday night, the former governor of Indiana indicated he was considering his own run in the presidential primary campaign that will kick off near the end of next year.
"I think that's up to the American people," Pence said on whether Trump should run again. "But I think we'll have better choices in the future."
Trump has called a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida for Tuesday night where he will make a mystery "special announcement" — widely expected to be of his presidential bid
In the wake of the US midterm elections which saw the Republicans narrowly win the House of Representatives but fail to take back the Senate, the hawkish neo-conservative former VP also hinted that the two dominant parties could bury the hatchet and reach compromises on divisive issues.
"People in this country actually get along pretty well once you get out of politics," Pence said. "And I think they want to see their national leaders start to reflect that same — that same compassion and generosity of spirit."
Leading Republicans in Congress have so far backed all of Democrat President Joe Biden's requests for funds to arm Ukraine
at the expense of the US military and citizens.
Hinting at throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 election
, Pence reiterated: "I think there will be better choices," adding: "And for me and my family, we will be reflecting about what our role is in that."
Pressed further on the question, the religious conservative revealed he was consulting God as well as fellow Republicans.
"We're giving it consideration in our house," Pence said. "Prayerful consideration."
Trump's 2016 running mate also answered questions for the first time about the January 6
2021 occupation of the US Capitol building, the seat of Congress in Washington D.C.
He called Trump "reckless" for tweeting that day that Pence was a "coward" for shooting down attempts to challenge Joe Biden's confirmation as president-elect in a joint session of the House and Senate. Some protesters chanted "hang Mike Pence" as he and the other legislators hurriedly evacuated the House chamber to a secure location, many wearing gas masks.
Trump continues to allege that Democrats perpetrated massive ballot fraud in the 2020 election.