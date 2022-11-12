https://sputniknews.com/20221112/adviser-confirms-trump-will-announce-2024-bid-on-tuesday-despite-gops-alleged-calls-for-delay--1104036638.html
Adviser Confirms Trump Will Announce 2024 Bid on Tuesday Despite GOP's Alleged Calls for Delay
Adviser Confirms Trump Will Announce 2024 Bid on Tuesday Despite GOP's Alleged Calls for Delay
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former President Donald Trump is still going to announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, longtime adviser Jason Miller said... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-12T02:01+0000
2022-11-12T02:01+0000
2022-11-12T01:59+0000
americas
us
2024 us presidential elections
donald trump
white house
announcement
jason miller
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098021969_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d8b0bcaa54e851d91dbcf2e5bc639da2.jpg
On Monday, Trump said he had a "big announcement" to make on November 15. However, The Washington Post reported that longtime allies urged Trump to delay the move until after the Georgia senate runoff in December.Miller also said Trump is "fired up" and wants people to know it.The Republicans are projected to win the House majority after this week's midterms, but have performed far below expectations. Trump backed-candidates experienced mixed results while the former president himself acknowledged the midterms were "disappointing."The fate of the Senate still hangs in the balance with three contests yet to be called. If neither party wins both Arizona and Nevada, control of the Senate will come down to the runoff in Georgia on December 6.
https://sputniknews.com/20221108/trump-reveals-hes-going-to-make-big-announcement-on-november-15-at-mar-a-lago-1103874658.html
americas
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098021969_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0077e68b67888213b5bdf2fe7775f8e2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, 2024 us presidential elections, donald trump, white house, announcement, jason miller
us, 2024 us presidential elections, donald trump, white house, announcement, jason miller
Adviser Confirms Trump Will Announce 2024 Bid on Tuesday Despite GOP's Alleged Calls for Delay
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former President Donald Trump is still going to announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, longtime adviser Jason Miller said in an interview.
On Monday, Trump said he had a "big announcement" to make on November 15. However, The Washington Post reported that longtime allies urged Trump to delay the move until after the Georgia senate runoff in December.
“President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president and it’s gonna be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement. We did a run-through this morning with the logistics team,” Miller said on Steve Bannon's podcast, War Room, on Friday.
Miller also said Trump is "fired up" and wants people to know it.
The Republicans are projected to win the House majority after this week's midterms, but have performed far below expectations. Trump backed-candidates experienced mixed results while the former president himself acknowledged the midterms were "disappointing."
The fate of the Senate still hangs in the balance with three contests yet to be called. If neither party wins both Arizona and Nevada, control of the Senate will come down to the runoff in Georgia on December 6.