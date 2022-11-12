https://sputniknews.com/20221112/adviser-confirms-trump-will-announce-2024-bid-on-tuesday-despite-gops-alleged-calls-for-delay--1104036638.html

Adviser Confirms Trump Will Announce 2024 Bid on Tuesday Despite GOP's Alleged Calls for Delay

Adviser Confirms Trump Will Announce 2024 Bid on Tuesday Despite GOP's Alleged Calls for Delay

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former President Donald Trump is still going to announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, longtime adviser Jason Miller said...

On Monday, Trump said he had a "big announcement" to make on November 15. However, The Washington Post reported that longtime allies urged Trump to delay the move until after the Georgia senate runoff in December.Miller also said Trump is "fired up" and wants people to know it.The Republicans are projected to win the House majority after this week's midterms, but have performed far below expectations. Trump backed-candidates experienced mixed results while the former president himself acknowledged the midterms were "disappointing."The fate of the Senate still hangs in the balance with three contests yet to be called. If neither party wins both Arizona and Nevada, control of the Senate will come down to the runoff in Georgia on December 6.

