Trump Reveals He's Going to Make 'Big Announcement' on November 15 at Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said during a rally in the state of Ohio that he will make a "big announcement" on November 15 at his... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

"I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida," Trump said on Monday night. "We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow."Ahead of the Monday rally, insiders had claimed the former commander-in-chief would be announcing his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.Since leaving the White House, Trump has continued holding campaign-style rallies across much of the US. However, in more recent months, he's been more open to toying with the public and media about officially tossing his name into the 2024 election cycle.Over the weekend, Trump remarked that he would "very, very, very probably" run again, and that he would be making his intentions official "very, very soon." At the time, he commented that viewers should tune in for his Ohio rally.Republican allies have called on the former president to hold off on announcing his White House bid in the hopes of ensuring that the focus of the midterm elections on Tuesday stay on US President Joe Biden and his policies.

