January 6 Panel Assumes Mike Pence Will Testify

January 6 Panel Assumes Mike Pence Will Testify

The former vice president said last month that he would give "due consideration" to any formal invitation to testify before the House select comittee...

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat on the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot, believes Mike Pence will testify before the January 6 panel. The former vice president has previously said that if "there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it." Pence, however, argued that it would be "unprecedented" for a vice president to be asked to testify on Capitol Hill.Pence defied Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election and confirmed then President-elect Joe Biden as the winner, which is said to have been a turning point in their relationship. Pence claimed that Trump was wrong to believe that a vice president had the power to overturn the election's outcome.Democrats blamed then-President Donald Trump's speech at a January 6 rally for prompting the storming of the Capitol building later that day, which left five people dead after scores of Trump supporters besieged the Capitol in a bid to prevent the US Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the November 3, 2020 US presidential election. Trump strongly denied the allegations that he riled up the mob flocking to the Capitol and condemned the violence later. He was subsequently impeached by the House for a second time on charges of "inciting insurrection" but managed to avoid conviction in the Senate because more than a simple majority of votes was needed.The committee, tasked with investigating the events surrounding the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, has held a series of interviews and public hearings on the matter. One of the public hearings focused on an alleged pressure campaign against Pence by Trump to get the vice president to stop the certification of election results on January 6. Pence as President of the Senate was responsible for overseeing the certification that day. Trump denied the committee's allegations that he had called Pence a "wimp," but said that the former vice president "did not have the courage to act." The former president also disputed that Pence had “no choice” but to certify the electoral results in favor of Biden, citing a historical example of Thomas Jefferson dealing with Georgia votes during his time as US Vice President. Trump, who believes the election was rigged and stolen from him, has consistently lambasted the probe into the Capitol riot as a partisan “witch hunt” and “show trial.”Pence is set to release a memoir recounting his time as vice president under the Trump administration on November 15. The book will include details about his fallout with Trump following the events of January 6, according to publisher Simon and Schuster.

