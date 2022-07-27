https://sputniknews.com/20220727/stephen-colbert-comes-to-pences-defense-after-gaetz-dismisses-him-as-2024-no-contender--1097861404.html

Stephen Colbert Comes to Pence's Defense After Gaetz Dismisses Him as 2024 No-Contender

Stephen Colbert Comes to Pence's Defense After Gaetz Dismisses Him as 2024 No-Contender

The Late Show host took the opportunity to jab Republican lawmaker Gaetz over the serious sexual misconduct allegations that have been circulating in the press... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-27T16:07+0000

2022-07-27T16:07+0000

2022-07-27T16:07+0000

us

stephen colbert

the late show with stephen colbert

mike pence

matt gaetz

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/13/1096466153_0:119:2287:1405_1920x0_80_0_0_7f70f75343ace11420d44347e06a03b5.jpg

Late Show host and well-known Republican critic Stephen Colbert has unexpectedly come to the defense of former Vice President Mike Pence.His comments come after the latter was branded "not a leader" and not capable of winning the 2024 presidential election by GOP House lawmaker Matt Gaetz at the Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit.Colbert also took the opportunity to pick on Gaetz over allegations of trafficking a minor that have been haunting him for two years, but have not resulted in any indictment.The comedian further jabbed at Gaetz, noting that the accusation of trafficking an underage girl "doesn’t appear to have affected his speaking schedule". He also chuckled that the congressman would "attend anything with the words 'student' and 'action' in the title" referring to the youth section of the conservative Turning Point USA organization.However, Colbert did not hold back against Pence either, mocking his speech for being "electric… until he gave it". The comedian was not fond of the former VP’s attempt to paint himself as an average American living an ordinary life, and suggested that watching grass grow would be "more exiting" than Pence's talk of post-White House life.Despite Pence suggesting that a buying a new lawnmower was the most exciting thing in his life since the end of his White House term, he has also been busy writing his memoirs, with the first book out of the expected two scheduled to hit the shelves on November 15, 2022. Even more intriguing is the fact that the tell-all dubbed ‘So Help Me God’ may give an exclusive look from Pence's perspective on the events of January 6, 2021, and how his refusal to delay the certification of Biden's electoral victory cost Pence his relationship with then-President Donald Trump.

https://sputniknews.com/20220726/pence-to-release-tell-all-memoirs-detailing-jan-6-severing-of-trump-relationship--1097829887.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

us, stephen colbert, the late show with stephen colbert, mike pence, matt gaetz