LIVE UPDATES: NATO Support for Ukraine Helps Russian Military Improve Comms' Secretiveness - Source

In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.
Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.
Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes across the entire country.
On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes.
04:31 GMT 10.11.2022
One Person Killed, One Wounded During Shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian Troops - Mayor
One person was killed and another one was wounded during shelling by Ukrainian troops of the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk, city mayor Alexey Kulemzin said.
"As a result of the barbaric night shelling of the territory of the Kuibyshevsky district by the Nazis, a direct hit on the apartment of a high-rise building on Vakhrusheva Street occurred. A man born in 2002 died. A woman born in 1981 was hospitalized with fragmentation wounds to hospital No. 17," the mayor said in a statement on Telegram.
04:30 GMT 10.11.2022
NATO's Support for Ukraine Helps Russian Military to Improve Comms' Secretiveness - Source
The secretiveness of Russian military communications systems will be improved, given that the NATO intelligence has disclosed all its capabilities by supporting the Ukrainian military, a source familiar with the matter has told Sputnik.
"The NATO bloc is supporting the Ukrainian armed forces with various reconnaissance systems, whose radio-technical equipment is capable of effectively detecting sources of electromagnetic radiation. In this regard, the work to improve the secretiveness of Russian military communications systems is currently underway," the source said.
The source added that the bloc, by helping Ukraine, "has disclosed all of its reconnaissance capabilities, which will be taken into account by Russian developers when modernizing and creating new types of [communications] systems."
The degree of the secretiveness of communications systems indicates how difficult it is for an adversary to detect a system, determine its type and location, and reveal the content of the information being transmitted.