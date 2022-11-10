https://sputniknews.com/20221110/russias-partial-exit-from-kherson-a-pre-emptive-maneuver-to-save-lives-analyst-says-1103963193.html

Russia’s Partial Exit From Kherson a ‘Pre-Emptive Maneuver to Save Lives’, Analyst Says

Russia’s Partial Exit From Kherson a ‘Pre-Emptive Maneuver to Save Lives’, Analyst Says

The "difficult decision" to withdraw from parts of Kherson, announced by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu after a report from General Sergei Surovikin...

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops from parts of Kherson region on Wednesday to form defensive positions on the left bank of the Dnepr River. The decision had been taken after commander of all Russian forces in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin warned of the Kiev regime's plans to launch a massive missile attack on the local Kakhovskaya Dam, along with indiscriminate strikes on civilians.If we look at the actions of the Russian military, they have always prioritized the prevention of large losses among the civilian population, seeking to save as many civilian and military lives as possible, Iranian political analyst Roohollah Modabber underscored, speaking to Sputnik.For humanitarian purposes, difficult decisions were made throughout Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, including retreats and redeployment of combat positions, he pointed out.Accordingly, the decision of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu regarding the Kherson region is, first of all, a “pre-emptive maneuver aimed at saving as many lives as possible,” said the political scientist covering Russian issues in the Iranian media.Speaking to Sputnik, the analyst emphasized that the withdrawal was in no way a capitulation to the Armed Forces of Ukraine or their NATO ‘puppet masters’. After all, it is no secret that in addition to conventional weapons, which the so-called collective West has been funneling to Ukraine and which is being used indiscriminately against civilians as well, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were planning to resort to prohibited biological and chemical weapons, as well as detonating a “dirty bomb”.He added that throughout its history, Russia emerged victorious from many wars. Therefore, the military tactics that are being undertaken today regarding Kherson can be perceived as a kind of victory for the Russian army, which thus saves thousands of civilian and military lives during the neo-Nazi counteroffensive that is being prepared.To some extent, this step on the part of the Russian military can also be considered as a defeat for the West, since it never spares either civilians or military personnel, as evidenced by its desire to pump Ukraine with weapons – something that Moscow repeatedly warned was only prolonging the conflict."The lives of ordinary people have never mattered to the West in military conflicts,” Dr. Roohollah Modabber said.On November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu agreed to the suggestion of Sergei Surovikin, the Russian Army general appointed commander of all Russian forces in Ukraine, to withdraw troops from parts of Russia's Kherson region to the left bank of the Dnepr River.Prior to the announcement, General Surovikin had delivered a report to Sergei Shoigu on the course of the special military operation, clarifying that the establishment of defenses along the left bank of the Dnepr River was the best tactical option in the current circumstances. Citing intelligence that the Kiev authorities were planning a massive missile attack on the local Kakhovskaya Dam, along with indiscriminate missile and artillery strikes against the city of Kherson, Surovikin had said:He had added that the move would "save the lives of our servicemen and, in general, the combat capability of the group of troops."The Kherson region officially became part of Russia in early October, together with the liberated areas of the Zaporozhye region and the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, after the people in those territories overwhelmingly supported the move in referendums.Russian President Vladimir Putin had approved accession treaties with the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye region and Kherson region, signing constitutional laws that make them part of the country.

