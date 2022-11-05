International
Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Intelligence Carries Out Most Difficult Tasks in Russia's Operation in Ukraine: Defense Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Officers of the Russian military intelligence are carrying out the most difficult tasks in the course of Russia's special military operation... 05.11.2022
Russia celebrates Military Intelligence Day, a professional holiday commemorating the establishment of the Registration Office coordinating intelligence agencies of the Red Army, on November 5.The minister noted that the military intelligence has been carrying out tasks competently and effectively, both in peacetime and the years of severe challenges.The minister expressed great appreciation to the intelligence veterans, whose service to the country is an example for the younger generation.
04:58 GMT 05.11.2022
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Officers of the Russian military intelligence are carrying out the most difficult tasks in the course of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday on the occasion of Military Intelligence Day in the country.
Russia celebrates Military Intelligence Day, a professional holiday commemorating the establishment of the Registration Office coordinating intelligence agencies of the Red Army, on November 5.
"Today, in the course of the special military operation, military intelligence personnel demonstrate exceptional courage and dedication, clearly and efficiently carry out the most difficult and demanding tasks," Shoigu said.
The minister noted that the military intelligence has been carrying out tasks competently and effectively, both in peacetime and the years of severe challenges.
"They have been obtaining valuable information necessary for making the most important government decisions in a timely manner under trying circumstances, sometimes risking their lives," Shoigu said.
The minister expressed great appreciation to the intelligence veterans, whose service to the country is an example for the younger generation.
