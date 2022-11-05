https://sputniknews.com/20221105/intelligence-carries-out-most-difficult-tasks-in-russias-operation-in-ukraine-defense-minister-1103804705.html

Intelligence Carries Out Most Difficult Tasks in Russia's Operation in Ukraine: Defense Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Officers of the Russian military intelligence are carrying out the most difficult tasks in the course of Russia's special military operation... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

Russia celebrates Military Intelligence Day, a professional holiday commemorating the establishment of the Registration Office coordinating intelligence agencies of the Red Army, on November 5.The minister noted that the military intelligence has been carrying out tasks competently and effectively, both in peacetime and the years of severe challenges.The minister expressed great appreciation to the intelligence veterans, whose service to the country is an example for the younger generation.

