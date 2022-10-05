https://sputniknews.com/20221005/putin-approves-ratification-of-accession-treaties-with-dpr-lpr-kherson-and-zaporozhye-regions-1101520356.html
Putin Approves Accession of DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions Into Russia
The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as Kherson region and Zaporozhye region, previously held referendums, with people showing overwhelming...
donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin approved accession treaties with the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye region and Kherson region on Wednesday, signing constitutional laws that make them part of the country.The treaties were previously approved by both chambers of the Russian parliament, the State Duma and Federation Council, as well as by the DPR and LPR legislatures.The referendums on joining Russia started simultaneously on September 23 in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions and ended on September 27.The voter turnout proved to be high despite attacks by Ukraine, and most voters backed the idea of becoming part of Russia: 99.23% in the DPR, 98.42% in the LPR, 93.11% in Zaporozhye region and 87.05% in Kherson region.The Russian president previously stated that the residents of the four territories "made their unequivocal choice", stressing that "the people living in Lugansk and Donetsk, in Kherson and Zaporozhye have become our citizens, forever." He also said that Moscow will use every means to protect them from any attacks.
06:33 GMT 05.10.2022 (Updated: 06:54 GMT 05.10.2022)
Being updated
The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as Kherson region and Zaporozhye region, previously held referendums, with people showing overwhelming support for joining the Russian Federation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin approved accession treaties with the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye region and Kherson region on Wednesday, signing constitutional laws that make them part of the country.
The treaties were previously approved by both chambers of the Russian parliament, the State Duma and Federation Council, as well as by the DPR and LPR legislatures.
The referendums on joining Russia
started simultaneously on September 23 in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions and ended on September 27.
The voter turnout proved to be high despite attacks by Ukraine, and most voters backed the idea of becoming part of Russia
: 99.23% in the DPR, 98.42% in the LPR, 93.11% in Zaporozhye region and 87.05% in Kherson region.
The Russian president previously stated that the residents of the four territories "made their unequivocal choice"
, stressing that "the people living in Lugansk and Donetsk, in Kherson and Zaporozhye have become our citizens, forever." He also said that Moscow will use every means to protect them from any attacks.