Paul Pelosi Released From Hospital After Surgery for Hammer Attack Injuries

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was released from hospital after undergoing treatment for injuries sustained

Pelosi was released from the hospital after recovering from surgery to treat a skull fracture and arm injuries, various US media reported on Thursday.Pelosi is now resting at home and a formal health update from the family is expected soon.On Friday, Pelosi was allegedly attacked by 42-year old David DePape after officers found the two men struggling over a hammer in the Pelosi residence in San Francisco.DePape pleaded not guilty to state-level charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.DePape faces federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping of a US official or their family member with intent to retaliate on account of their duties.The suspect is being held without bail ahead of a Friday court session to schedule a preliminary and bail hearing, which are likely to be set in conjunction, defense attorney Adam Lipson said on Tuesday after DePape’s arraignment.Earlier on Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said DePape is a Canadian citizen who is illegally residing in the United States. DePape will be deported from the United States following the resolution of the criminal cases against him, DHS added.

