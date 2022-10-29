https://sputniknews.com/20221029/paul-pelosi-expected-to-make-full-recovery-after-violent-hammer-attack-spokesperson-reveals-1102815416.html

Paul Pelosi Expected to Make Full Recovery After Violent Hammer Attack, Spokesperson Reveals

Paul Pelosi Expected to Make Full Recovery After Violent Hammer Attack, Spokesperson Reveals

Just 10 days ahead of the midterm elections, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was rushed to the hospital on Friday morning after he was attacked at the... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-29T02:37+0000

2022-10-29T02:37+0000

2022-10-29T02:35+0000

americas

paul pelosi

nancy pelosi

san francisco

attack

surgery

arrest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102815270_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_33bc025f5cc303060636e33caa8431db.jpg

Paul Pelosi underwent a successful surgery early Friday and is expected to make a full recovery after having been attacked with a hammer at his home, Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, has said.Hammill further detailed in a Friday release that Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, and that he successfully underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands.Bill Scott, the police chief of the San Francisco Police Department, detailed at a Friday press conference that when officers responded to the Pelosi home, they found suspect David DePape and Pelosi both holding onto a hammer. However, it wasn’t until officers instructed the pair to drop the weapon that DePape proceeded to strike Pelosi at least once.Scott added that officials were unsure of DePape’s medical condition, but that the incident was not a random act. Officials have yet to release an official motive for the attack. Felony charges are expected to be filed in the coming days.A security detail was not at the Pelosi residence on account of the House speaker not being on the grounds, which made it significantly easier for the attacker to breach the household, Scott noted.According to reports, Pelosi, who is 82, surreptitiously dialed 911 on his cellphone shortly after 2 a.m. local time, when the assailant broke into the home from the backside of the house while repeatedly screaming “Where’s Nancy?” The shouts were captured by the 911 operator, which managed to record the attack in progress.With Pelosi calmly speaking to DePape, asking his attacker questions like “What do you plan to do to me” and “Why are you here,” police issued a “priority A wellness call” for the Pelosi residence.US President Joe Biden has condemned the incident, calling it a “horrible attack” and praising Pelosi’s anticipated “full recovery.” Aside from the commander-in-chief, the home invasion has been blasted by various congressional lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).DePape was not known to US Capitol Police and was not already listed in any database tracking federal threats, and the investigation is ongoing. Reports have indicated that USCP may be able to utilize security footage from the home to assist in the matter.

https://sputniknews.com/20221028/pelosis-husband-assaulted-as-result-of-house-attack-1102800093.html

americas

san francisco

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Allison Dubois

Allison Dubois

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Allison Dubois

paul pelosi, nancy pelosi, san francisco, attack, surgery, arrest