Security Cameras Active But Not Monitored During Alleged Pelosi Attack, US Capitol Police Say

"The Command Center has access to roughly 1,800 cameras, which provide us the capability to collect evidence from any camera’s location at any time, while also allowing Command Center personnel to monitor select video feeds," the USCP said in a statement on Wednesday. "While the Speaker was with her security detail in Washington, DC, the San Francisco cameras were not actively monitored as they are when the Speaker is at the residence."However, one officer reportedly noticed police activity on screen which included police lights outside the Pelosi residence and used the live feeds to monitor the response and assist investigators, the statement said. But if officers had been watching the feed in real-time then the break-in, which led to the assault, would have been noticed, one American news source reported. The USCP launched an internal security review and is fast-tracking efforts to enhance the protection of members of Congress when they are outside of Washington, the statement added. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was pressed for answers about security presence at the House Speaker's residence, to which Jenkins said there "was no security present".Early on Friday morning, San Francisco police responded to a wellbeing check at the Pelosi residence, where they found Paul Pelosi, 82, and 42-year old David DePape struggling over a hammer. DePape reportedly took the hammer and beat Pelosi's head with it before he was detained by police. Pelosi had to undergo surgery to repair a skull fracture in addition to other injuries. Pelosi had called 911 after he was able to escape DePape and go to the bathroom. The USCP first installed security cameras around Pelosi's home more than eight years ago. And while the House Speaker has her own security detail, they left with her to go to Washington, D.C. this week. Pelosi has received the most death threats of any member of Congress. Her home, which is located in Pacific Heights, a wealthy neighborhood where homes are worth tens of millions of dollars, was the target of protests days before the January 6 Capitol attacks. In one instance protestors had spray painted the speaker's home and left a pig's head outside her door.On Tuesday, DePape pleaded not guilty to state-level charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. DePape also faces federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping of a US official or their family member with intent to retaliate on account of their duties.DePape is being held without bail ahead of a Friday court session to schedule a preliminary and bail hearing, which are likely to be set in conjunction, defense attorney Adam Lipson said on Tuesday after DePape’s arraignment.DePape had entered the home and was searching for Nancy Pelosi, 82, in an attempt to abduct her because he was "sick of all the f****** lies coming out of Washington, D.C." he allegedly said at the time of his arrest. He told investigators he was planning to break the House Speaker's knee caps unless she told the "truth". He now faces state and federal charges including attempted murder, burglary, and elder abuse as well as separate federal charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

