Man Who Attacked Pelosi's Husband Was in US Illegally - Reports
Man Who Attacked Pelosi's Husband Was in US Illegally - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian citizen David DePape, who attacked the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the couple's home in San Francisco, was in... 03.11.2022
According to a statement from the US Department of Homeland Security, DePape will be deported from the country after his criminal cases are resolved."U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest," DHS officials reportedly said. Early on Friday morning, San Francisco police responded to a wellbeing check at the Pelosi residence, where they found Paul Pelosi and 42-year old David DePape struggling over a hammer. DePape reportedly took the hammer and beat Pelosi with it before being detained by police.On Tuesday, DePape pleaded not guilty to state-level charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. DePape also faces federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping of a US official or their family member with intent to retaliate on account of their duties.DePape is being held without bail ahead of Friday court session to schedule a preliminary and bail hearing, which are likely to be set in conjunction, defense attorney Adam Lipson said on Tuesday after DePape’s arraignment.
Man Who Attacked Pelosi's Husband Was in US Illegally - Reports

13:43 GMT 03.11.2022
In this file photo taken on April 23, 2019, US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (R) and husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York.
According to a statement from the US Department of Homeland Security, DePape will be deported from the country after his criminal cases are resolved.
"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest," DHS officials reportedly said.
Early on Friday morning, San Francisco police responded to a wellbeing check at the Pelosi residence, where they found Paul Pelosi and 42-year old David DePape struggling over a hammer. DePape reportedly took the hammer and beat Pelosi with it before being detained by police.
On Tuesday, DePape pleaded not guilty to state-level charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. DePape also faces federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping of a US official or their family member with intent to retaliate on account of their duties.
DePape is being held without bail ahead of Friday court session to schedule a preliminary and bail hearing, which are likely to be set in conjunction, defense attorney Adam Lipson said on Tuesday after DePape’s arraignment.
