https://sputniknews.com/20221103/man-who-attacked-pelosis-husband-was-in-us-illegally---reports-1103687041.html
Man Who Attacked Pelosi's Husband Was in US Illegally - Reports
Man Who Attacked Pelosi's Husband Was in US Illegally - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian citizen David DePape, who attacked the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the couple's home in San Francisco, was in... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-03T13:43+0000
2022-11-03T13:43+0000
2022-11-03T13:44+0000
americas
paul pelosi
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103686622_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1e9d7918c2e23eb47bd3cfc612f16d36.jpg
According to a statement from the US Department of Homeland Security, DePape will be deported from the country after his criminal cases are resolved."U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest," DHS officials reportedly said. Early on Friday morning, San Francisco police responded to a wellbeing check at the Pelosi residence, where they found Paul Pelosi and 42-year old David DePape struggling over a hammer. DePape reportedly took the hammer and beat Pelosi with it before being detained by police.On Tuesday, DePape pleaded not guilty to state-level charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. DePape also faces federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping of a US official or their family member with intent to retaliate on account of their duties.DePape is being held without bail ahead of Friday court session to schedule a preliminary and bail hearing, which are likely to be set in conjunction, defense attorney Adam Lipson said on Tuesday after DePape’s arraignment.
https://sputniknews.com/20221028/pelosis-husband-assaulted-as-result-of-house-attack-1102800093.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103686622_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cef53f898ef9ee42e87cf93eeb40749e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pelosi's husband attack, attack on pelosi's husband, pelosi's husband attacked with hammer, who attacked pelosi's husband?
pelosi's husband attack, attack on pelosi's husband, pelosi's husband attacked with hammer, who attacked pelosi's husband?
Man Who Attacked Pelosi's Husband Was in US Illegally - Reports
13:43 GMT 03.11.2022 (Updated: 13:44 GMT 03.11.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian citizen David DePape, who attacked the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the couple's home in San Francisco, was in the United States illegally, a US media outlet reported on Thursday, citing the Department of Homeland Security.
According to a statement from the US Department of Homeland Security, DePape will be deported from the country after his criminal cases are resolved.
"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest," DHS officials reportedly said.
Early on Friday morning, San Francisco police responded to a wellbeing check at the Pelosi residence, where they found Paul Pelosi and 42-year old David DePape struggling over a hammer. DePape reportedly took the hammer and beat Pelosi with it before being detained by police.
On Tuesday, DePape pleaded not guilty to state-level charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. DePape also faces federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping of a US official or their family member with intent to retaliate on account of their duties.
DePape is being held without bail ahead of Friday court session to schedule a preliminary and bail hearing, which are likely to be set in conjunction, defense attorney Adam Lipson said on Tuesday after DePape’s arraignment.