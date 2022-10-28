https://sputniknews.com/20221028/pelosis-husband-assaulted-as-result-of-house-attack-1102800093.html
Pelosi's Husband Assaulted as Result of House Attack
According to a written statement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, issued on Friday, someone broke into her California home and attacked her husband Paul Pelosi.The attack occurred just 10 days ahead of the midterm elections, which could see major changes in the US Congress. The Republicans are projected to win the House of Representatives, while the fate of the Senate majority remains unclear.
"Early this morning, an assailant broke into Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi, The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement. "Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time".
The attack occurred just 10 days ahead of the midterm elections
, which could see major changes in the US Congress. The Republicans are projected to win the House of Representatives, while the fate of the Senate majority remains unclear.