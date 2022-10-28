https://sputniknews.com/20221028/pelosis-husband-assaulted-as-result-of-house-attack-1102800093.html

Pelosi's Husband Assaulted as Result of House Attack

While the US House speaker was not at home at the time of the intrusion, her husband was rushed to hospital following the incident. 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

According to a written statement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, issued on Friday, someone broke into her California home and attacked her husband Paul Pelosi.The attack occurred just 10 days ahead of the midterm elections, which could see major changes in the US Congress. The Republicans are projected to win the House of Representatives, while the fate of the Senate majority remains unclear.

