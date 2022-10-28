International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221028/pelosis-husband-assaulted-as-result-of-house-attack-1102800093.html
Pelosi's Husband Assaulted as Result of House Attack
Pelosi's Husband Assaulted as Result of House Attack
While the US House speaker was not at home at the time of the intrusion, her husband was rushed to hospital following the incident. 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-28T12:50+0000
2022-10-28T13:10+0000
americas
pelosi
nancy pelosi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099461777_0:0:3090:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_e221d93365b44aef6b1c800d3e50e50a.jpg
According to a written statement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, issued on Friday, someone broke into her California home and attacked her husband Paul Pelosi.The attack occurred just 10 days ahead of the midterm elections, which could see major changes in the US Congress. The Republicans are projected to win the House of Representatives, while the fate of the Senate majority remains unclear.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099461777_359:0:3090:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9efc5b2840f260f6d113f171b2670e79.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pelosi, nancy pelosi
pelosi, nancy pelosi

Pelosi's Husband Assaulted as Result of House Attack

12:50 GMT 28.10.2022 (Updated: 13:10 GMT 28.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Mariam ZuhaibHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, August 10 , 2022, in Washington.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, August 10 , 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2022
© AP Photo / Mariam Zuhaib
Subscribe
International
India
While the US House speaker was not at home at the time of the intrusion, her husband was rushed to hospital following the incident.
According to a written statement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, issued on Friday, someone broke into her California home and attacked her husband Paul Pelosi.

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi, The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement. "Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time".

The attack occurred just 10 days ahead of the midterm elections, which could see major changes in the US Congress. The Republicans are projected to win the House of Representatives, while the fate of the Senate majority remains unclear.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала