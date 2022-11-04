International
Sputnik International
'Dementia Ain't No Joke': Netizens Ponder Reason for 'Drill Size Holes’ on Veins of Biden's Hands
'Dementia Ain't No Joke': Netizens Ponder Reason for 'Drill Size Holes’ on Veins of Biden's Hands
From getting lost in the White House garden to churning out word salads, soon-to-be 80 Joe Biden, America’s oldest sitting president, has become the target of... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden, who turns 80 in November, has yet again prompted speculation regarding his health. Recent pictures of the commander-in-chief's hands have left some on the Internet wondering whether he has been administered an intravenous line (IV) of late.79-year-old Biden, who appears set on running for a second term in office in defiance of plummeting approval ratings and increasingly vocal criticism of his capabilities, was giving a speech at a rally for Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist. Photos from the event left many on social media concerned over whether the president was perhaps receiving medical treatment that would require IVs. Dr. Nan Hayworth, MD, tweeted that the marks on Biden’s hand “resemble the residua of punctures." Many on the Internet appeared to agree with Dr. Hayworth. In a recent incident of the bizarre behavior patterns increasingly characteristic of Joe Biden, the president appeared to lose his way to the White House following a tree-planting event on the South Lawn. Navigating stages at speaking events has also presented a problem for Biden, as was the case at a rally in Pittsburgh in October.Republican representative for New York, Claudia Tenney, recently suggested that Joe Biden was "not competent" to be president of the United States, and likened him to “a Madame Tussauds wax figure.”
'Dementia Ain't No Joke': Netizens Ponder Reason for 'Drill Size Holes’ on Veins of Biden's Hands

14:27 GMT 04.11.2022
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Washington
President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Svetlana Ekimenko
From getting lost in the White House garden to churning out word salads, soon-to-be 80 Joe Biden, America’s oldest sitting president, has become the target of Internet memes, while also triggering genuine fears regarding his possible cognitive decline and fitness for office.
US President Joe Biden, who turns 80 in November, has yet again prompted speculation regarding his health. Recent pictures of the commander-in-chief's hands have left some on the Internet wondering whether he has been administered an intravenous line (IV) of late.
79-year-old Biden, who appears set on running for a second term in office in defiance of plummeting approval ratings and increasingly vocal criticism of his capabilities, was giving a speech at a rally for Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist. Photos from the event left many on social media concerned over whether the president was perhaps receiving medical treatment that would require IVs. Dr. Nan Hayworth, MD, tweeted that the marks on Biden’s hand “resemble the residua of punctures."
Many on the Internet appeared to agree with Dr. Hayworth.
In a recent incident of the bizarre behavior patterns increasingly characteristic of Joe Biden, the president appeared to lose his way to the White House following a tree-planting event on the South Lawn. Navigating stages at speaking events has also presented a problem for Biden, as was the case at a rally in Pittsburgh in October.
Republican representative for New York, Claudia Tenney, recently suggested that Joe Biden was "not competent" to be president of the United States, and likened him to “a Madame Tussauds wax figure.”
