https://sputniknews.com/20221030/states-of-confusion-and-delusion-biden-trolled-over-54-states-gaffe-1102838111.html

States of Confusion and Delusion? Biden Trolled Over '54 States' Gaffe

States of Confusion and Delusion? Biden Trolled Over '54 States' Gaffe

Biden's numerous gaffes continue to prompt criticism from Conservatives, who have repeatedly argued that such escapades are a sign of health problems... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-30T06:02+0000

2022-10-30T06:02+0000

2022-10-30T06:02+0000

viral

us

joe biden

twitter

democrats

republicans

gaffe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1e/1102838826_0:177:3011:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_001616de666cb1fb997e30475c764cdf.jpg

US President Joe Biden has been mocked online after saying that Democrats “went to 54 states” in 2018 to defend the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.The blunder made by the 46th US president at a Philadelphia rally to attract support for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman infuriated a host of Conservatives, including Ryan Fournie, founder of the Students for Trump group, who described POTUS as a “completely senile guy.”“Cali conservative” Pamela Hensley, for her part, wondered in her Twitter post whether Biden created “4 new states with all the illegals he let in.”Similar tone was struck by many netizens, with one noting that they “remember Obama saying there’s 57 states, so it’s a step [by Biden] in the right direction”.One more netizen went further by tweeting, “Joe Biden said he has visited all 54 states which presumably include Depression, Panic, Anxiety, and Unbelief.”POTUS’ “54 states” blunder is the latest in a string of gaffes that 79-year-old Biden, the oldest president in US history, has made over the past few years. Just last week, the president seemingly zoned out when asked by a reporter whether his wife Jill Biden wanted him to run for a second term.In a separate gaffe, Biden mispronounced the name of new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, calling the 42-year-old “Rashee Sanook”.The mistake followed an incident this past summer, when wrapping up his speech in Seattle, the US president said goodbye to his audience and turned around, appearing to extend his hand for a handshake in thin air, in a bizarre repeat of what had happened a week earlier.At the time, Biden finished his speech on infrastructure reform in North Carolina and turned his back on the stage, holding out his hand for a handshake, although there was no one standing near him.

https://sputniknews.com/20220506/cinco-de-mayo-gaffe-president-joe-biden-promotes-mexican-first-lady-to-madam-president-1095308786.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221003/weve-all-done-it-joe-bidens-jackie-gaffe-dismissed-on-nbc-as-slip-of-the-tongue-1101467039.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, joe biden, twitter, democrats, republicans, gaffe