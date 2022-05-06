https://sputniknews.com/20220506/cinco-de-mayo-gaffe-president-joe-biden-promotes-mexican-first-lady-to-madam-president-1095308786.html
Cinco de Mayo Gaffe: President Joe Biden Promotes Mexican First Lady to 'Madam President'
Cinco de Mayo Gaffe: President Joe Biden Promotes Mexican First Lady to 'Madam President'
The US president once called himself "a gaffe machine", and over the past years he made a lot of confusing statements, weird gestures and obvious mistakes during his public speeches.
Joe Biden gave his "fans" yet another opportunity to poke fun at him yesterday, calling the Mexican first lady Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller "president". The incident occurred as he was receiving a Mexican delegation in the White House amid Cinco de Mayo celebrations.This is yet another gaffe in a long line of blunders. Recently, Biden has stumbled through the word "kleptocracy", said "prostitution" instead of "prosecution" and promised to "accommodate" Russian businessmen in the US.
Cinco de Mayo Gaffe: President Joe Biden Promotes Mexican First Lady to 'Madam President'
The US president once called himself "a gaffe machine", and over the past years he made a lot of confusing statements, weird gestures and obvious mistakes during his public speeches.
Joe Biden gave his "fans" yet another opportunity to poke fun at him
yesterday, calling the Mexican first lady Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller "president". The incident occurred as he was receiving a Mexican delegation in the White House amid Cinco de Mayo celebrations.
"The United States and Mexico are more than good neighbours: we're genuine true friends, partners, there's an unshakable bond, strengthened by mutual respect and our shared commitment to prosperity and security of both our nations. It's not our 'backyard', it's our frontyard, thank you very much, Madame president", he said, pointing at Müller.
This is yet another gaffe in a long line of blunders. Recently, Biden has stumbled through the word "kleptocracy", said "prostitution" instead of "prosecution"
and promised to "accommodate" Russian businessmen in the US.