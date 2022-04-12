https://sputniknews.com/20220412/prostitution-immunity-joe-biden-goes-on-another-gaffe-spree-as-he-announces-his-atf-nominee-1094709936.html

Prostitution Immunity? Joe Biden Goes on Another Gaffe Spree as He Announces His ATF Nominee

The US president is no stranger to the occasional gaffe, but in recent weeks the president's blunders have been coming with increased regularity. 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden surprised listeners the other day when he pondered what the world would have looked like had the tobacco industry received a type of immunity it almost certainly never occurred to any of its practitioners to seek.The gaffe caused hilarity on Twitter, even though many of them realised that Biden was really just struggling with the word "prosecution".Then, Biden got into a muddle over what organisation he was announcing his nominee for - instead of the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), he said the AFT (American Federation of Teachers). And, to ensure a hat-trick of mishaps, when announcing the name of his nominee (Steve Dettelbach), Biden made his final little slip: "I'm proud to nominate Steve Dettelwood... Dettelbach," the president said. "Excuse me, I mispronounced your name," he apologised to his unfortunate sidekick.During his speech at the White House, Biden also announced his administration's crackdown on so-called "ghost guns", pledging to boost restrictions on the weapons that can be assembled at home. He underlined that his war on "ghost guns" did not mean he opposed the right to bear arms, as codified in the Second Amendment.

