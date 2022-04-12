Prostitution Immunity? Joe Biden Goes on Another Gaffe Spree as He Announces His ATF Nominee
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGANUS President Joe Biden (R) stands next to Steve Dettelbach, nominee for director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, after he spoke on measures to combat gun crime from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2022
The US president is no stranger to the occasional gaffe, but in recent weeks the president's blunders have been coming with increased regularity.
US President Joe Biden surprised listeners the other day when he pondered what the world would have looked like had the tobacco industry received a type of immunity it almost certainly never occurred to any of its practitioners to seek.
"Imagine had the tobacco industry been immune to prostitution... being sued," Biden said while delivering a speech on Monday to introduce the man he is nominating to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. "Come on!"
The gaffe caused hilarity on Twitter, even though many of them realised that Biden was really just struggling with the word "prosecution".
BIDEN: "Imagine had the tobacco industry been immune to prostitute..." pic.twitter.com/BzUds3PTva— Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 11, 2022
Then, Biden got into a muddle over what organisation he was announcing his nominee for - instead of the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), he said the AFT (American Federation of Teachers).
Biden just called the ATF the AFT. So tell me how the American Federation of Teachers is going to be able to run the department of alcohol tobacco and firearms?— Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) April 11, 2022
And, to ensure a hat-trick of mishaps, when announcing the name of his nominee (Steve Dettelbach), Biden made his final little slip: "I'm proud to nominate Steve Dettelwood... Dettelbach," the president said. "Excuse me, I mispronounced your name," he apologised to his unfortunate sidekick.
During his speech at the White House, Biden also announced his administration's crackdown on so-called "ghost guns", pledging to boost restrictions on the weapons that can be assembled at home. He underlined that his war on "ghost guns" did not mean he opposed the right to bear arms, as codified in the Second Amendment.