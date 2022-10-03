International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221003/weve-all-done-it-joe-bidens-jackie-gaffe-dismissed-on-nbc-as-slip-of-the-tongue-1101467039.html
‘We’ve All Done It’: Joe Biden’s ‘Jackie’ Gaffe Dismissed on NBC as 'Slip of The Tongue’
‘We’ve All Done It’: Joe Biden’s ‘Jackie’ Gaffe Dismissed on NBC as 'Slip of The Tongue’
Among a myriad of gaffes and incidents of bizarre behavior by Joe Biden, the 79-year-old chief of state recently asked for Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN), killed... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-03T13:58+0000
2022-10-03T13:58+0000
americas
us
joe biden
gaffe
medical exam
age
retirement age
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100929797_0:124:3201:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_cf098a1ffc061fc58a2f323d34e8069d.jpg
Us President Biden's recent gaffe regarding a deceased politician was dismissed on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday as a “slip of the tongue”.Symone Sanders-Townsend, former spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, said that the US President’s verbal slipup in regard to Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) was “unfortunate.”Moderator Chuck Todd had asked Sanders-Townsend, now an MSNBC host, how she would have handled the slip-up, which the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had refused to admit as a mistake by the POTUS. He played clips of Biden and Jean-Pierre's response.Chuck Todd appeared to agree, saying, "People make mistakes, and you try to go from there.""Yeah, yeah, we have all done it before," Sanders-Townsend quipped.Biden, the oldest sitting president ever in the country's history, was delivering a speech on September 28 at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. When he recognized the lawmakers who helped make the event a reality, he said “Where’s Jackie?” in reference to Walorski, who died in a car crash in early August.The White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre afterwards said repeatedly that Walorski was “top of mind” for Biden during the event.Amid the myriad of blunders and bizarre behavior by Biden, such as unsettling “whispering” into the microphone when emphasizing his point and "shaking hands with thin air,” there have been growing speculations about his cognitive decline.Dr. Nicole Saphier, a physician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and assistant professor at Cornell University’s Weill Cornell Medical College, wrote in a recent op-ed for the UK's Daily Mail that this pattern of behavior of the 46th POTUS merits a deeper examination of his mental state.
https://sputniknews.com/20220930/physician-calls-for-biden-to-receive-cognitive-assessment-at-next-annual-medical-exam-1101393464.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100929797_234:0:2965:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_69e63e9ec300ad36e9035b621fcb8a50.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, gaffe, medical exam, age, retirement age
us, joe biden, gaffe, medical exam, age, retirement age

‘We’ve All Done It’: Joe Biden’s ‘Jackie’ Gaffe Dismissed on NBC as 'Slip of The Tongue’

13:58 GMT 03.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAUL LOEBUS President Joe Biden looks on during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, September 16, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
US President Joe Biden looks on during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, September 16, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAUL LOEB
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Among a myriad of gaffes and incidents of bizarre behavior by Joe Biden, the 79-year-old chief of state recently asked for Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN), killed in a car accident roughly two months ago, at a White House event.
Us President Biden's recent gaffe regarding a deceased politician was dismissed on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday as a “slip of the tongue”.
Symone Sanders-Townsend, former spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, said that the US President’s verbal slipup in regard to Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) was “unfortunate.”
Moderator Chuck Todd had asked Sanders-Townsend, now an MSNBC host, how she would have handled the slip-up, which the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had refused to admit as a mistake by the POTUS. He played clips of Biden and Jean-Pierre's response.
“Look, I think it’s very clear that the president had a slip of the tongue, obviously. And I’m sure he is extremely apologetic to the family of the congresswoman if he caused them anymore trauma or agony,” said Sanders-Townsend.
““Move on. It’s unfortunate. Again, life is here. He understands and empathized. I think that’s what’s most important here. And I think Karine did try to do that," Sanders-Townsend added.
Chuck Todd appeared to agree, saying, "People make mistakes, and you try to go from there."
"Yeah, yeah, we have all done it before," Sanders-Townsend quipped.
Biden, the oldest sitting president ever in the country's history, was delivering a speech on September 28 at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. When he recognized the lawmakers who helped make the event a reality, he said “Where’s Jackie?” in reference to Walorski, who died in a car crash in early August.
The White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre afterwards said repeatedly that Walorski was “top of mind” for Biden during the event.
Sad Joe Biden photo from 2014. Source of endless internet memes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2022
Americas
Physician Calls for Biden to Receive ‘Cognitive Assessment’ at Next Annual Medical Exam
30 September, 18:42 GMT
Amid the myriad of blunders and bizarre behavior by Biden, such as unsettling “whispering” into the microphone when emphasizing his point and "shaking hands with thin air,” there have been growing speculations about his cognitive decline.
Dr. Nicole Saphier, a physician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and assistant professor at Cornell University’s Weill Cornell Medical College, wrote in a recent op-ed for the UK's Daily Mail that this pattern of behavior of the 46th POTUS merits a deeper examination of his mental state.
“At his next annual medical examination at Walter Reed Medical Center, presumably to take place in November, President Biden should undergo a cognitive assessment, as did President Donald Trump. And those test results should be released to the American public,” Saphier asserted.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала