International
Live From Downing Street as Rishi Sunak Takes Over as UK’s Next Prime Minister
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20221025/where-do-we-go-joe-biden-gets-lost-at-wh-tree-planting-event-1102601181.html
'Where Do We Go?': Joe Biden Gets Lost at WH Tree-Planting Event
'Where Do We Go?': Joe Biden Gets Lost at WH Tree-Planting Event
As verbal blunders and incidents of bizarre behavior churned out by President Joe Biden, who turns 80 in November, continue to pile up, the POTUS acknowledged... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-25T06:36+0000
2022-10-25T06:36+0000
viral
us
joe biden
gaffe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102601255_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a56985a9342a249a90b8aa0d104d1f4c.jpg
A somewhat dazed US President Joe Biden, 79, appeared to lose his way to the White House following a tree-planting event on the South Lawn on Monday.Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden planted a ceremonial elm tree in the afternoon in honor of Dale Haney, superintendent of the White House grounds, who earlier this month celebrated 50 years on the job. Footage showed that as the ceremony ended, Biden started walking in one direction, but suddenly stopped, seemingly confused, asking his security team, "Where do we go?"As his staff ushered him onto the right course back to the White House, the Democratic POTUS is heard saying that he wanted to go in the other direction.This incident comes as Joe Biden has been increasingly having difficulty navigating stages and finding their exit points, as was the case just last week at a rally in Pittsburgh. Biden initially turned to his right, then stopped in his tracks, and made a 180-degree turn to his left to find the exit. As he pointed towards it, he appeared to mumble to himself, before hustling off stage.Before that, a similar gaffe occured following a United Nations speech in late September. Caught-on-camera awkward moments and mental slip-ups involving America's oldest sitting president are piling up, feeding into growing concerns about Biden's fitness for office. Republican representative for New York, Claudia Tenney recently suggested that Joe Biden was "not competent" to be President of the United States.She added that she supported calls such as the one made by Republican representative from Texas, Ronny Jackson, a physician to former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, for Biden to take "a cognitive test."Joe Biden, who turns 80 in November, conceded that it was fair to be concerned about his age in a recent interview. He also defended his own mental and physical fitness for office saying:Biden then proceeded to add that he was a "great respecter of fate", and he "could get a disease tomorrow. I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow".Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, are “somewhat concerned” about Joe Biden’s mental health, according to an Issues &amp; Insights/TIPP poll published earlier in October. Only 33 percent of Americans would ​vote to reelect Biden for another term, a Fox News poll published on 16 October revealed.
https://sputniknews.com/20221024/joe-biden-concedes-he-could-drop-dead-tomorrow-after-fresh-strew-of-gaffes-1102562288.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221009/snl-takes-swipe-at-joe-bidens-latest-batch-of-gaffes-1101654583.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102601255_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_698a0bcd8a3844439a0d66d1319dc10b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, gaffe
us, joe biden, gaffe

'Where Do We Go?': Joe Biden Gets Lost at WH Tree-Planting Event

06:36 GMT 25.10.2022
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden participates in a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington.
President Joe Biden participates in a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
As verbal blunders and incidents of bizarre behavior churned out by President Joe Biden, who turns 80 in November, continue to pile up, the POTUS acknowledged recently that it was fair to be concerned about his age, but defended his mental and physical fitness for office in a recent interview.
A somewhat dazed US President Joe Biden, 79, appeared to lose his way to the White House following a tree-planting event on the South Lawn on Monday.
Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden planted a ceremonial elm tree in the afternoon in honor of Dale Haney, superintendent of the White House grounds, who earlier this month celebrated 50 years on the job. Footage showed that as the ceremony ended, Biden started walking in one direction, but suddenly stopped, seemingly confused, asking his security team, "Where do we go?"
As his staff ushered him onto the right course back to the White House, the Democratic POTUS is heard saying that he wanted to go in the other direction.
President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2022
Americas
Joe Biden Concedes He Could 'Drop Dead Tomorrow' After Fresh Slew of Gaffes
Yesterday, 05:36 GMT
This incident comes as Joe Biden has been increasingly having difficulty navigating stages and finding their exit points, as was the case just last week at a rally in Pittsburgh. Biden initially turned to his right, then stopped in his tracks, and made a 180-degree turn to his left to find the exit. As he pointed towards it, he appeared to mumble to himself, before hustling off stage.
Before that, a similar gaffe occured following a United Nations speech in late September. Caught-on-camera awkward moments and mental slip-ups involving America's oldest sitting president are piling up, feeding into growing concerns about Biden's fitness for office. Republican representative for New York, Claudia Tenney recently suggested that Joe Biden was "not competent" to be President of the United States.
"This is really sad, but he reminds me of a Madame Tussauds wax figure. He comes out, and they turn him on, and he delivers talking points that are presented to him by his shadow government, the staff behind him. And he's really showing that he's not competent to do this most important job in our nation," Claudia Tenney said.
She added that she supported calls such as the one made by Republican representative from Texas, Ronny Jackson, a physician to former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, for Biden to take "a cognitive test."
President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2022
Viral
SNL Takes Swipe at Joe Biden's Latest Batch of Gaffes
9 October, 13:31 GMT
Joe Biden, who turns 80 in November, conceded that it was fair to be concerned about his age in a recent interview. He also defended his own mental and physical fitness for office saying:
“... Right now - knock on wood - I do not want to jinx myself, I am in good health. All of my - everything physically about me is still functioning well, so you know, and mentally too, so.”
Biden then proceeded to add that he was a "great respecter of fate", and he "could get a disease tomorrow. I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow".
Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, are “somewhat concerned” about Joe Biden’s mental health, according to an Issues & Insights/TIPP poll published earlier in October. Only 33 percent of Americans would ​vote to reelect Biden for another term, a Fox News poll published on 16 October revealed.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала