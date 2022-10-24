International
Joe Biden Concedes He Could 'Drop Dead Tomorrow' After Fresh Strew of Gaffes
Joe Biden Concedes He Could 'Drop Dead Tomorrow' After Fresh Strew of Gaffes
When questioned on the prospect of running for a second term and, possibly, becoming the first octogenarian leader of the country, gaff-prone US President Joe... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International
President Joe Biden, who turns 80 in November, acknowledged that it was a legitimate thing to be concerned about his age, but defended his mental and physical fitness for office on MSNBC's The Sunday Show.America’s oldest POTUS, whose endless stream of misstatements, verbal blunders and bizarre behavior has been fueling concerns about his cognitive decline, addressed these mounting concerns with host Jonathan Capehart. As the host of the show brought up his Democrat-voting Aunt Gloria, saying she was unsure about Biden running for president in 2024, the US Commander-in-Chief said:Biden then proceeded to add that he was a "great respecter of fate", and he "could get a disease tomorrow. I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow."Biden appeared to address the concerns of those who pointed to his age and acumen, saying they could “support some other Democrat.”"In terms of my energy level and in terms of how much I'm able to do, I think people should look and say, 'Does he still have the same passion for what he's doing?' And if they think I do and I can do it, then that's fine. If they don't...they should encourage me not to go,” said the president. He then told the host:However, a Friday preview clip of the long-ranging interview for MSNBC ignited even more questions as it showed the president appear to “zone out” at one point. Joe Biden, who would be 86 at the end of his term if he were to win the presidency again, said of his potential 2024 bid:When Jonathan Capehart followed up with a question regarding the first lady, Jull Biden’s opinion on the matter, asking, “Dr. Biden is for it?” he elicited an awkward and drawn-out silence from the POTUS. Joe Biden seemed to pin his gaze onto the floor, until the journalist prodded him with, “Mr. President…?”Finally, Biden said:“Dr. Biden thinks that — my wife thinks that I, uh — that we’re doing something very important.”People on social media reacted immediately, wondering, “who was calling the shots” for the 79-year-old president.Joe Biden's cognitive concerns were underscored as “serious” by Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., appearing on "Sunday Morning Futures." According to Tenney, Biden was "not competent" enough to be the president of the United States.After numerous slip-ups on camera, including when Biden asked at a White House conference for late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN), who died in August, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who served as a physician to the president for both former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, reiterated calls for Biden to take "a cognitive test."Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, are “somewhat concerned” about President Biden’s mental health, according to a Issues &amp; Insights/TIPP poll published earlier in October.Only 33% of Americans would ​vote to reelect Biden, whose job approval rating has hovered in the low 40s for months, revealed a Fox News poll published on October 16, while 54% said they would cast their ballot for another candidate. In the same survey, 56% of voters said they believe Biden does not have the “mental soundness” to serve in the top office.​
President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Washington
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
When questioned on the prospect of running for a second term and, possibly, becoming the first octogenarian leader of the country, gaff-prone US President Joe Biden, who will be turning 80 next month, said he still has time to decide. However, he then appeared to ‘zone out’ after he was asked whether his wife, Jill Biden, wants him to run in 2024.
President Joe Biden, who turns 80 in November, acknowledged that it was a legitimate thing to be concerned about his age, but defended his mental and physical fitness for office on MSNBC's The Sunday Show.
America’s oldest POTUS, whose endless stream of misstatements, verbal blunders and bizarre behavior has been fueling concerns about his cognitive decline, addressed these mounting concerns with host Jonathan Capehart. As the host of the show brought up his Democrat-voting Aunt Gloria, saying she was unsure about Biden running for president in 2024, the US Commander-in-Chief said:
"I think it's a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone's age, including mine. I think that's totally legitimate. I think the best way to make the judgment is to watch me. Am I slowing up? Am I going at the same pace?"
Biden then proceeded to add that he was a "great respecter of fate", and he "could get a disease tomorrow. I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow."
Biden appeared to address the concerns of those who pointed to his age and acumen, saying they could “support some other Democrat.”
"In terms of my energy level and in terms of how much I'm able to do, I think people should look and say, 'Does he still have the same passion for what he's doing?' And if they think I do and I can do it, then that's fine. If they don't...they should encourage me not to go,” said the president.
He then told the host:
“But Jonathan, right now, knock on wood, I do not want to jinx myself, I am in good health. All of my- everything physically about me is still functioning well, so you know, and mentally too, so.”
However, a Friday preview clip of the long-ranging interview for MSNBC ignited even more questions as it showed the president appear to “zone out” at one point. Joe Biden, who would be 86 at the end of his term if he were to win the presidency again, said of his potential 2024 bid:
“I have not made that formal decision but it’s my intention . . . to run again and we’ll have time to make that decision."
When Jonathan Capehart followed up with a question regarding the first lady, Jull Biden’s opinion on the matter, asking, “Dr. Biden is for it?” he elicited an awkward and drawn-out silence from the POTUS. Joe Biden seemed to pin his gaze onto the floor, until the journalist prodded him with, “Mr. President…?”
Finally, Biden said:
“Dr. Biden thinks that — my wife thinks that I, uh — that we’re doing something very important.”
People on social media reacted immediately, wondering, “who was calling the shots” for the 79-year-old president.
Joe Biden's cognitive concerns were underscored as “serious” by Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., appearing on "Sunday Morning Futures." According to Tenney, Biden was "not competent" enough to be the president of the United States.
"This is really sad, but he reminds me of a Madame Tussauds wax figure. He comes out, and they turn him on, and he delivers talking points that are presented to him by his shadow government, the staff behind him. And he's really showing that he's not competent to do this most important job in our nation. And I really, I joined on a letter with Congressman Randy Jackson about making him subject to a cognitive test … this is serious stuff... We've got to start looking into whether Joe Biden is actually capable of being the president. I think he's not. I think we should consider all of these avenues, Claudia Tenney stated.
After numerous slip-ups on camera, including when Biden asked at a White House conference for late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN), who died in August, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who served as a physician to the president for both former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, reiterated calls for Biden to take "a cognitive test."
"It doesn’t take a neurologist to realize he’s in serious cognitive decline. The American people know what’s going on here, and they don’t think the commander in chief is capable of doing his job. It’s past time for White House staff and the liberal media to stop shielding him from questions about his mental acuity and demand he answer my call for a cognitive test," Jackson was cited by Fox News as saying.
Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, are “somewhat concerned” about President Biden’s mental health, according to a Issues & Insights/TIPP poll published earlier in October.
Only 33% of Americans would ​vote to reelect Biden, whose job approval rating has hovered in the low 40s for months, revealed a Fox News poll published on October 16, while 54% said they would cast their ballot for another candidate. In the same survey, 56% of voters said they believe Biden does not have the “mental soundness” to serve in the top office.​
