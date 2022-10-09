SNL Takes Swipe at Joe Biden's Latest Batch of Gaffes
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Amid an endless stream of misstatements, verbal blunders, and bizarre behavior offered up by Joe Biden, 79, there has been growing speculation about the cognitive decline of America’s oldest president.
Saturday Night Live homed in on the latest batch of President Joe Biden's gaffes on its "Weekend Update."
As he referenced the 79-year-old Biden's plan to offer pardons for federal marijuana convictions, anchor Colin Jost suggested the Democratic president's conduct indicated that “maybe he celebrated with them a little.”
At this point the show zoomed in on footage of Biden addressing workers at a Maryland manufacturing facility on October 7.
In an effort to score political points ahead of the looming November midterm elections, POTUS traveled to the truck parts factory in Hagerstown on National Manufacturing Day to tout his record on jobs and the economy.
“Let me start with two words: Made in America… It's not hyperbole. I'm not joking about that, as you know,” Joe Biden said.
To this, the SNL host retorted, “Well, let me respond with two words: Jesus H. Christ.”
The show’s anchor then recalled that Biden was heard criticizing reporters at the White House for shouting questions at him, like "What year is it?" and "Who is the current president?"
“Also, they weren't reporters, they were doctors,” quipped the comedian.
Another SNL segment offered a game show, “So You Think You Won’t Snap,” with players required to listen to the anchor read news headlines and keep their cool. When footage was played of the oldest president in US history serving up some word salad in an effort to evaluate his own mental focus on 60 Minutes, the first contestant (Heidi Gardner) snapped.
When asked about his age, mental acuity, and focus on 60 Minutes, Joe Biden responded:
“Oh, it's focused. I'd say it's-- I think it's-- I-- I haven't-- look, I have trouble even mentioning, even saying to myself, my own head, the number of years. I no more think of myself as being as old as I am than fly. I mean, it's just not-- I haven't-- observed anything in terms of-- there's not things I don't do now that I did before, whether it's physical, or mental, or anything else.”
This most recent verbal gaffe from Joe Biden came a few weeks earlier, as he asked if a congresswoman who died in August was in the room at a White House food insecurity conference. The late Rep. Jackie Walorski died in a car crash that also claimed the lives of two of her staffers. The incident prompted several medical professionals to call for the president to undergo cognitive testing.