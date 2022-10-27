https://sputniknews.com/20221027/how-joe-bidens-approval-rating-has-changed-in-2022-1102756479.html

How Joe Biden's Approval Rating Has Changed in 2022

The US budget deficit fell by a record $1.4 trillion for the fiscal year 2022, as COVID-related spending dried up while revenue from wage and employment gains... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

Americans' assessment of Joe Biden's presidency is still more negative than positive, something that has been observed for more than a year. The approval rating of Joe Biden among Americans has again dropped to below 40%, according to a fresh survey.In addition to inflation and rising prices, issues such as abortion and Ukraine aid are influencing how Americans evaluate Biden's presidency.

