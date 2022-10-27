https://sputniknews.com/20221027/how-joe-bidens-approval-rating-has-changed-in-2022-1102756479.html
How Joe Biden's Approval Rating Has Changed in 2022
How Joe Biden's Approval Rating Has Changed in 2022
The US budget deficit fell by a record $1.4 trillion for the fiscal year 2022, as COVID-related spending dried up while revenue from wage and employment gains... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-27T15:04+0000
2022-10-27T15:04+0000
2022-10-27T15:04+0000
americas
us
joe biden
multimedia
infographic
approval rating
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102756179_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_dad5e93150b5cf798d020494aaf34e90.jpg
Americans' assessment of Joe Biden's presidency is still more negative than positive, something that has been observed for more than a year. The approval rating of Joe Biden among Americans has again dropped to below 40%, according to a fresh survey.In addition to inflation and rising prices, issues such as abortion and Ukraine aid are influencing how Americans evaluate Biden's presidency.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102756179_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2297b896291a988121a947593e9a19bd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, joe biden, multimedia, infographic, approval rating, инфографика
us, joe biden, multimedia, infographic, approval rating, инфографика
How Joe Biden's Approval Rating Has Changed in 2022
The US budget deficit fell by a record $1.4 trillion for the fiscal year 2022, as COVID-related spending dried up while revenue from wage and employment gains boosted the government's coffers, according to Treasury Department data.
Americans' assessment of Joe Biden's presidency is still more negative than positive, something that has been observed for more than a year. The approval rating of Joe Biden among Americans has again dropped to below 40%, according to a fresh survey
.
In addition to inflation and rising prices, issues such as abortion and Ukraine aid are influencing how Americans evaluate Biden's presidency.