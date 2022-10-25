https://sputniknews.com/20221025/thirty-us-democratic-lawmakers-u-turn-on-call-for-biden-shift-on-ukraine-within-hours-1102599452.html

Thirty US Democratic Lawmakers U-Turn on Call For Biden Shift on Ukraine Within Hours

Thirty US Democratic Lawmakers U-Turn on Call For Biden Shift on Ukraine Within Hours

On Monday, a group of 30 Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives, led by Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, sent... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-25T05:18+0000

2022-10-25T05:18+0000

2022-10-25T05:18+0000

americas

us

joe biden

ukraine crisis

democrats

alexandria ocasio-cortez

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101736891_0:131:3177:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_6632b966a65a4b34437d48bfa7b76e78.jpg

The group of progressive House Democrats that urged President Joe Biden on Monday to fundamentally change US strategy with respect to the security crisis in Ukraine and seek direct negotiations with Russia made a U-turn within hours of sending their letter to the POTUS.Under a wave of pressure from other Democrats, the group, led by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, released a statement affirming their support for the president’s strategy.The statement went on to say that while diplomacy is "an important tool that can save lives," it is "just one tool."Before bowing to pressure and backpedaling, the 30 Democrats had initially stated in their letter that it was in the interests of the Biden administration to revise the strategy with respect to Ukraine to avert a protracted conflict fraught with further dangerous escalation.The Democrats added in the original letter:The lawmakers had underscored the spillover effect of the conflict and the self-harming sanctions policy wielded by the US, the EU and their allies against Moscow over its special military operation in Ukraine. Food and gas costs spiked far beyond Ukraine, including the United States, while the soaring prices for wheat, fertilizer, and fuel have exacerbated the global food situation.However, the letter's call for a negotiation process that could include sanctions relief for Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine contents did not go over well with some of the other Democrats. Representative Ruben Gallego of Arizona tweeted in response to the progressives’ letter that the way to end a conflict is, “Win it quickly.”While the US Congress enacted $12 billion in new aid to Ukraine in September, with the Biden administration anticipated to pledge more aid for the Kiev regime in a December spending bill, if Republicans win control of the House in the November midterm elections, this strategy towards pumping aid into Ukraine may be put to the test. A number of GOP House lawmakers such as Florida’s Matt Gaetz have vocally urged curtailing aid to Ukraine. Their calls have been echoed by other influential voices in the broader conservative movement, emphasizing that the Biden administration has been spending too much to prop up the Kiev authorities and potentially prolonging the conflict. Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, after his home state of Florida was lashed by a hurricane, went on Twitter to suggest that aid to Ukraine was diverting assistance from his own constituents.When announcing her vote against a spending resolution that included more funding for Ukraine, Representative Marjorie Taylor Green tweeted she was opposed to "funding America’s 51st state: Ukraine."House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, hoping next month’s midterms will make him speaker of the House, in a recent interview said, “I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine.” He indicated that Republicans would demand tighter oversight of aid to Ukraine if they win the majority.Earlier, Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, reportedly texted members of the group about the potential for investigating the Biden administration over its handling of the Ukraine crisis. Perry suggested, as per screenshots of a text to fellow Republican members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, that the president might not have been forthcoming with the American people about his goals in the conflict.Russia has repeatedly reminded that channeling military assistance to the Kiev regime was only serving to prolong the conflict and was fraught with the risk of further dangerous escalation of the crisis.

https://sputniknews.com/20221024/thirty-us-lawmakers-urge-biden-to-pursue-negotiations-with-russia-on-ukraine---letter-1102592541.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221024/republican-support-of-ukraine-is-faltering-could-they-end-us-support-1102560828.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, joe biden, ukraine crisis, democrats, alexandria ocasio-cortez