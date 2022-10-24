US Military Aid Sent to Ukraine Burdening American Defense Industry: Ex-Pentagon Official

International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US efforts to provide Ukraine with some $17.6 billion worth of military equipment so far is stressing the American defense industry's ability to replenish stockpiles, former Pentagon official Wesley Hallman told Sputnik.
"I was talking to somebody that works at a company that produces some of those munitions that we're depleting because we're giving a lot of it to Ukraine right now, and I said, 'How long is it going to take you to get your line up and running,' they said it's gonna be about two years," Hallman said. "When I interacted with that executive a couple of weeks ago, that guy was telling me it was gonna take two years, two years until they could get to the rate of production where they could start truly replenishing at the rates needed. That's a long time."
Hallman, a 27-year Air Force veteran, served in the Pentagon for the Joint Chief of Staff's strategic plans and policy directorate and as the Chief Air Force Liaison to the House of Representatives where he worked with lawmakers on national security matters.
The Biden administration's decision to provide Ukraine with some $17.6 billion worth of US military assistance is most definitely straining the US stockpile, Hallman said.
"It 100 percent is," Hallman said. "My understanding is that it has depleted not just ours, but those allies that have ponied up as well - the Brits [UK], the Poles [Poland], the Germans - so yeah, it is affecting that."
Moreover, Hallman believes the depletion of US stockpiles is affecting the US military's readiness for certain operational plans.
"I'm not privy to what the readiness levels are right now because I'm no longer wearing an Air Force uniform, but it just has to," Hallman said. "You can't transfer that much and it not affect your stockpiles."
The US military's operational plans include a timeline for its capacity to transport units and supply, which all depends on the availability of military equipment stockpiles, Hallman said.
"What you're expending in peacetime is radically different than what you expend in a wartime scenario," Hallman said. "If you don't have that material already available, then that is going to change your plan."
Hallman pointed out that the conflict in Ukraine may have bought the United States some time to strengthen its defense industrial base ahead of other potential global security challenges against US interests.
"When you're talking deterring the Chinese, I think they're doing a reassessment vis-a-vis Russia's experience in Ukraine, I think they know that they're not ready yet," Hallman said with respect to Taiwan. "So, I think we have some breathing space, but we need to take advantage of it to be able to produce what we need and, frankly, make sure Taiwan has what it needs to make it a very, very unappetizing thing for China to consider digesting."
The United States has delivered to Ukraine approximately $17.6 billion in military assistance, which includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and ammunition, howitzers and 155mm artillery ammunition, among other equipment.
US lawmakers recently introduced new legislation to ensure the United States has sufficient munitions stocks and is ready for potential overseas contingencies amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and increased tensions around Taiwan. They hope it can be included in the Senate's defense spending bill that will be taken up for votes after the midterm elections in November.
In August , the United States announced a new $2.98 billion package of military aid to fund the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which finances the US defense industry to boost production of certain weapons.
Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said deliveries of military equipment in the $2.98 billion package will begin in the next several months and continue into the coming years.
