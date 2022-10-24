https://sputniknews.com/20221024/thirty-us-lawmakers-urge-biden-to-pursue-negotiations-with-russia-on-ukraine---letter-1102592541.html

Thirty US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Pursue Negotiations With Russia on Ukraine - Letter

Thirty US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Pursue Negotiations With Russia on Ukraine - Letter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A group of 30 Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives on Monday sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-24T19:47+0000

2022-10-24T19:47+0000

2022-10-24T19:47+0000

americas

us

democrats

white house

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099781960_0:55:3073:1783_1920x0_80_0_0_6ee1edfb08ab9b8cc8884f90f2526f68.jpg

"We urge you to pair the military and economic support the United States has provided Ukraine with a proactive diplomatic push, redoubling efforts to seek a realistic framework for a ceasefire," the 30 Democrats, led by Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in the letter.The authors of the letter warn Biden that "the alternative to diplomacy is a protracted war, with both its attendant certainties and catastrophic and unknowable risks."The Democratic lawmakers pointed out that the conflict in Ukraine has already resulted in food and gas spikes far beyond Ukraine, including the United States, while the increased prices for wheat, fertilizer, and fuel have allegedly created global food shortages.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said later in the day that the White House is aware of the letter from the Democrats to Biden, but noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly not interested in negotiations at the moment.

https://sputniknews.com/20221024/republican-support-of-ukraine-is-faltering-could-they-end-us-support-1102560828.html

americas

white house

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, democrats, white house, ukraine