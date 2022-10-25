LIVE UPDATES: IAEA to Visit Two Nuclear Facilities in Ukraine as Russia Warns of 'Dirty Bomb' Threat

Russia has expressed concerns that Kiev is planning to detonate a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine and accuse Moscow of using weapons of mass destruction.

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are preparing to visit two nuclear facilities in Ukraine in the coming days, director general Rafael Grossi said, amid warnings from Russia that Kiev is plotting a provocation with the use of a "dirty bomb".

A dirty bomb contains radioactive isotopes and an explosive load that disperses radioactive material across large areas.

On Monday, the Russian mission to the United Nations sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning that the Kiev regime was planning to develop a "dirty bomb" and then to accuse Russia of using a tactical nuclear weapon. The letter also urged western countries and Guterres to exert their influence on Kiev and prevent a heinous crime from occurring.