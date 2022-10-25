International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
On 10 October, Russia conducted precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, which was later confirmed by the country's President Vladimir Putin. The strikes came in the wake of a terrorist attack against the Russian Crimean Bridge by the Ukrainian special services.
https://sputniknews.com/20221025/live-updates-iaea-to-visit-two-nuclear-facilities-in-ukraine-as-russia-warns-of-dirty-bomb-threat-1102599218.html
LIVE UPDATES: IAEA to Visit Two Nuclear Facilities in Ukraine as Russia Warns of 'Dirty Bomb' Threat
LIVE UPDATES: IAEA to Visit Two Nuclear Facilities in Ukraine as Russia Warns of 'Dirty Bomb' Threat
Russia has expressed concerns that Kiev is planning to detonate a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine and accuse Moscow of using weapons of mass destruction. 25.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-25T04:42+0000
2022-10-25T04:42+0000
russian precision strikes on ukraine
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101802484_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_d59dbe9d5a26f3d9ba7ee92dee33de50.jpg
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101802484_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4add02c9ef4b8ec55275d85c1cd4cc8e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
ukraine, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A Ukrainian Military Forces serviceman looks at Next generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW) Swedish-British anti-aircraft missile launchers before taking part in a drill at the firing ground of the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, near the western Ukrainian city of Lvov on January 28, 2022 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: IAEA to Visit Two Nuclear Facilities in Ukraine as Russia Warns of 'Dirty Bomb' Threat

04:42 GMT 25.10.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Russia has expressed concerns that Kiev is planning to detonate a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine and accuse Moscow of using weapons of mass destruction.
Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are preparing to visit two nuclear facilities in Ukraine in the coming days, director general Rafael Grossi said, amid warnings from Russia that Kiev is plotting a provocation with the use of a "dirty bomb".
A dirty bomb contains radioactive isotopes and an explosive load that disperses radioactive material across large areas.
On Monday, the Russian mission to the United Nations sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning that the Kiev regime was planning to develop a "dirty bomb" and then to accuse Russia of using a tactical nuclear weapon. The letter also urged western countries and Guterres to exert their influence on Kiev and prevent a heinous crime from occurring.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:42 GMT 25.10.2022
IAEA to Visit Two Nuclear Facilities in Ukraine as Russia Warns of 'Dirty Bomb' Threat
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала