Rishi Sunak Announces His PM Bid

Rishi Sunak is currently ahead in the Tory leadership contest with the public backing of 128 MPs against Boris Johnson’s 53 and Penny Mordaunt’s 23. 23.10.2022, Sputnik International

Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced his bid to replace Liz Truss as the next British prime minister.In a statement on his Twitter page on Sunday, Sunak wrote that the UK is “a great country”, which, however, faces “a profound economic crisis.” Sunak recalled that he earlier served as the UK Chancellor, “helping to steer our economy through the toughest of times.” He pledged that there would be “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government” if he becomes PM, and that he “will work day in and day out to get the job done.”On Saturday, Sky News cited an unnamed source within Sunak’s campaign as saying that the ex-Chancellor had secured the support of at least 100 Conservative Party members - the minimum required to get a chance of becoming the country's next prime minister.This was preceded by House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt officially declaring her intent to enter the race, with former UK prime minister Boris Johnson yet to do so amid reports that he had also secured the backing of 100 MPs.On Thursday, Prime Minister Liz Truss stepped down after just six weeks in office, becoming the shortest-serving UK PM in Britain’s history. Her resignation followed weeks of UK market turmoil and a revolt within her party, caused by the government unveiling its emergency tax-cutting mini-budget in late September.

