House of Commons Leader Mordaunt Says Will Run for UK Prime Minister
House of Commons Leader Mordaunt Says Will Run for UK Prime Minister
21.10.2022
Now she needs to enlist the support of at least 100 lawmakers of the her party in order to participate in the election race.Earlier this month, Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation as leader of the Conservative Party and head of the cabinet, prompting a new race among the Tories. Truss decided to step down less than two months after her appointment, becoming the shortest-serving prime minister ever.
House of Commons Leader Mordaunt Says Will Run for UK Prime Minister

15:11 GMT 21.10.2022
Penny Mordaunt speaks ahead of Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt launching his leadership campaign for the Conservative Party in London, June 10, 2019
Penny Mordaunt speaks ahead of Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt launching his leadership campaign for the Conservative Party in London, June 10, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2022
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
