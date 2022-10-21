https://sputniknews.com/20221021/house-of-commons-leader-mordaunt-says-will-run-for-uk-prime-minister-1102508941.html

House of Commons Leader Mordaunt Says Will Run for UK Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt has announced her candidacy for the post of leader of the Conservative Party and UK Prime Minister.

Now she needs to enlist the support of at least 100 lawmakers of the her party in order to participate in the election race.Earlier this month, Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation as leader of the Conservative Party and head of the cabinet, prompting a new race among the Tories. Truss decided to step down less than two months after her appointment, becoming the shortest-serving prime minister ever.

