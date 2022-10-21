https://sputniknews.com/20221021/bojo-takes-early-lead-in-tory-leadership-race-but-sunak-closing-gap-1102490794.html

Boris Johnson was forced to resign in July after his chancellor Rishi Sunak led a mass wave of ministerial resignations following a series of scandals.

Boris Johnson has taken an early lead in the race to become the next British prime minister — but his nemesis Rishi Sunak is closing the gap.Despite not yet declaring whether he wants his old job back, the former leader who stood down just six weeks ago had reportedly won the backing of 52 fellow Tory MPs by early on Friday morning.That was over half the 100-nomination threshold set by backbench 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady to make it onto the final ballot — less than 24 hours after Johnson's successor Liz Truss announced her resignation.But Sunak, whose resignation as chancellor of the exchequer began the mass walk-out from Johnson's government that led to his resignation in early July, was rapidly catching up on his old boss with 50 nominations.East Surrey MP Claire Coutinho, Winchester's Steve Brine, North Wiltshire's James Gray and Monmouth's David TC Davies all came out for Sunak early on Friday morning.Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt was a distant third with 18 backers.Crucially, Johnson reportedly has the backing of 10 Conservative whips, to members of the 1922 Committee, two vice-chairs at Conservative Central HQ and one member of the party board, all of whom had to remain anonymous.The only serving minister to openly support BoJo so far is Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, one of his most loyal allies in government.A poll showed that Johnson was still more popular with voters than any of his Tory leadership rivals, while still trailing opposition Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.The hashtag #BringBackBoris was surging on social media within hours of Truss' resignation.Veteran North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale, an opponent of Britain's exit from the European Union which Johnson saw through, threatened to resign the Conservative whip if Johnson returned to 10 Downing Street — but that only encouraged Twitter Tories to back Boris."Have to admit, reading that Sir Roger Gale has said that he would resign the whip if Boris becomes Prime Minister again only gives Boris a boost," one tweeted.The high threshold set by Brady may be intended to leave only one horse in the race, which Truss said would be concluded "in the next week" in her resignation speech on Thursday afternoon.It has apparently discouraged many of the 11 hopefuls in the summer leadership race from standing again. The previous election took tow months to declare Truss the winner — longer than she lasted in Downing Street.

