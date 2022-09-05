https://sputniknews.com/20220905/rishi-sunak-urges-tories-to-rally-behind-liz-truss-after-losing-leadership-race-1100400746.html

Rishi Sunak Urges Tories to Rally Behind Liz Truss After Losing Leadership Race

Rishi Sunak Urges Tories to Rally Behind Liz Truss After Losing Leadership Race

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who lost in the Tory leadership race, said on Monday that the Conservatives were one... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-05T14:20+0000

2022-09-05T14:20+0000

2022-09-05T14:20+0000

uk

tory leadership race 2022

liz truss

rishi sunak

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100400599_0:0:2035:1145_1920x0_80_0_0_e52df65f4b4b8f27f6448515e02fe421.jpg

"Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign. I’ve said throughout that the Conservatives are one family. It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times," Sunak said on Twitter.Earlier in the day, it was announced that Truss had won the Conservative Party leadership race and would become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday.On July 7, Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as UK prime minister in 2019, announced his resignation.In total, 11 lawmakers initially declared their desire to participate in the prime minister election race. Truss and Sunak were the two final candidates in the race and during the last round, the winner was chosen by all members of the party, which is around 200,000 people.

https://sputniknews.com/20220905/boris-johnson-congratulates-successor-liz-truss-on-decisive-win-in-tory-leadership-race-1100400306.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, liz truss, rishi sunak