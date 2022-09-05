International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
Tory Leadership Race 2022
The Tory leadership race started after scandal-ridden PM Boris Johnson announced his resignation in July. After several rounds of votes, two candidates are now vying for the top spot: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak. A new party leader will be announced on September 5.
https://sputniknews.com/20220905/rishi-sunak-urges-tories-to-rally-behind-liz-truss-after-losing-leadership-race-1100400746.html
Rishi Sunak Urges Tories to Rally Behind Liz Truss After Losing Leadership Race
Rishi Sunak Urges Tories to Rally Behind Liz Truss After Losing Leadership Race
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who lost in the Tory leadership race, said on Monday that the Conservatives were one... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-05T14:20+0000
2022-09-05T14:20+0000
uk
tory leadership race 2022
liz truss
rishi sunak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100400599_0:0:2035:1145_1920x0_80_0_0_e52df65f4b4b8f27f6448515e02fe421.jpg
"Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign. I’ve said throughout that the Conservatives are one family. It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times," Sunak said on Twitter.Earlier in the day, it was announced that Truss had won the Conservative Party leadership race and would become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday.On July 7, Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as UK prime minister in 2019, announced his resignation.In total, 11 lawmakers initially declared their desire to participate in the prime minister election race. Truss and Sunak were the two final candidates in the race and during the last round, the winner was chosen by all members of the party, which is around 200,000 people.
https://sputniknews.com/20220905/boris-johnson-congratulates-successor-liz-truss-on-decisive-win-in-tory-leadership-race-1100400306.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100400599_0:0:1581:1186_1920x0_80_0_0_f7f6e3f7a202b66c9771ed98953aaa9a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, liz truss, rishi sunak
uk, liz truss, rishi sunak

Rishi Sunak Urges Tories to Rally Behind Liz Truss After Losing Leadership Race

14:20 GMT 05.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / STEFAN ROUSSEAUNew Conservative Party leader and Britain's Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss (R) reacts next to Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer and a contender to become the country's next Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party Rishi Sunak (L) during the announcement of the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest in central London on September 5, 2022. -
New Conservative Party leader and Britain's Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss (R) reacts next to Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer and a contender to become the country's next Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party Rishi Sunak (L) during the announcement of the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest in central London on September 5, 2022. - - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / STEFAN ROUSSEAU
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who lost in the Tory leadership race, said on Monday that the Conservatives were one family, urging for consolidation around the winner, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
"Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign. I’ve said throughout that the Conservatives are one family. It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times," Sunak said on Twitter.
Earlier in the day, it was announced that Truss had won the Conservative Party leadership race and would become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (L) and Britain's military representative to NATO Ben Bathurst (REAR) leave NATO Headquarters following a summit in Brussels on March 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2022
Tory Leadership Race 2022
Boris Johnson Congratulates Successor Liz Truss on 'Decisive Win' in Tory Leadership Race
14:14 GMT
On July 7, Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as UK prime minister in 2019, announced his resignation.
In total, 11 lawmakers initially declared their desire to participate in the prime minister election race. Truss and Sunak were the two final candidates in the race and during the last round, the winner was chosen by all members of the party, which is around 200,000 people.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала