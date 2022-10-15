https://sputniknews.com/20221015/liz-truss-may-face-new-market-turmoil-after-sacking-kwarteng-1101870174.html

Liz Truss May Face New Market Turmoil After Sacking Kwarteng

Liz Truss May Face New Market Turmoil After Sacking Kwarteng

On Friday, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss replaced her close ally Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng with former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, in a last-ditch effort to... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-15T05:34+0000

2022-10-15T05:34+0000

2022-10-15T05:42+0000

world

uk

liz truss

kwasi kwarteng

government

budget

tax

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0f/1101869915_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_55788c30b575a50810a7161f0089015c.jpg

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss may face a new market turmoil early next week after she fired Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday amid political and economic backlash that followed the government’s emergency tax-cutting mini­-budget, Bloomberg reported.The news outlet suggested that by announcing a U-turn on her plan to freeze corporation tax and leaving her other tax cuts in place, Truss actually “laid the ground” for more market tumult on Monday.According to the report, Truss’ pledge that new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will not make more U-turns “will do little to sooth market jitters”.The outlet also cited an unnamed Tory MP as claiming that Truss “has days left in the job”. Another source told Bloomberg that Truss will purportedly resign before Christmas, and that the UK having a new prime minister is “a question of when rather than if”.The Independent, in turn, reported that Truss could be ousted as prime minister within “days or weeks”, with a group of senior Tory officials expected to tell the PM early next week that “the game is up” and that she should consider her position.Announcing her U-turn on the corporation tax, Truss then dismissed calls for her resignation and stressed that she was "absolutely determined to see through what I have promised". Some Tories blasted her speech as “shockingly bad”, calling it "an agony".No 10’s second U-turn followed the first one in early October, when Truss and Kwarteng abandoned their move to abolish the 45% additional rate of income tax, payable on earnings over £150,000, following the publication of the government’s mini-budget late last month, which led to UK market tumult.A fresh poll published by the London-based consulting company Savanta ComRes on Friday has meanwhile indicated that more than seven in ten people currently believe that Truss cannot regain the trust of the British people.

https://sputniknews.com/20221014/liz-truss-u-turns-on-corporation-tax-cut-after-sacrificing-chancellor-kwarteng-1101852006.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, liz truss, kwasi kwarteng, government, budget, tax