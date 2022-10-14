https://sputniknews.com/20221014/kwasi-kwarteng-reportedly-sacked-as-uk-finance-minister-1101843492.html

Kwasi Kwarteng Reportedly Sacked as UK Finance Minister

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng ahead of an expected Reversal of his mini-budget last month.British media cited two government sources saying the chancellor, who had held office for just five weeks, had been shown the door after being called back early from a meeting with the International Monetary Fund in New York.There was speculation that Kwarteng's reversal of his predecessor Rishi Sunak's Corporation Tax rise from 19 to 25 per cent — a central pledge of Truss' summer campaign for the Conservative Party leadership — would be cancelled following a run on the pound Sterling and government bonds, known as gilts.Markets perked up on the back of those rumours, with the pound climbing back to the $1.13 mark it held before the autumn spending review and gilts rallying.Sunak raised the business earnings rate, along with National Insurance contributions — the UK's social security tax — to pay for hundreds of billions in spending on the COVID-19 pandemic.The Bank of England had announced on Thursday that its emergency buy-up of government bonds, launched to save pension funds from bankruptcy, would end.But the question of soaring national debt — to pay for state aid to households and businesses hit by the energy price crisis — remained unanswered.Some economists have said that, rather than tax cuts, prompted the crisis of confidence in the heavyweight British financial system. But Britons would face a cold winter, with many small firms going out of business, if the government's energy price support package was cut back.Journalists and pundits floated Sunak and former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, an opponent of Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) like Truss — as potential replacements for Kwarteng.The energy crisis was precipitated by sanctions and export embargoes on Russia over its military operation in the Ukraine. Those sanctions were led by the US and enthusiastically followed by the EU and most of its members states.

