https://sputniknews.com/20220501/hes-definitely-running-jeremy-hunt-reportedly-testing-the-waters-for-tory-bid-if-bojo-ousted-1095176785.html

'He's Definitely Running': Jeremy Hunt Reportedly 'Testing The Waters' For Tory Bid If BoJo Ousted

'He's Definitely Running': Jeremy Hunt Reportedly 'Testing The Waters' For Tory Bid If BoJo Ousted

Pressure on Boris Johnson to quit reached new heights when Scotland Yard slapped him with a fine over a surprise birthday party in the Cabinet Room in June... 01.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-01T05:38+0000

2022-05-01T05:38+0000

2022-05-01T05:38+0000

uk

jeremy hunt

boris johnson

uk conservative party

tory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107624/79/1076247981_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_1c4291a17079694f000b6ab79a254104.jpg

As the wait continues in Westminster for the full report from Sue Gray into the so-called “partygate” row, expected to be so incriminatory that Boris Johnson may be forced to resign, a new potential challenger to the Conservative party leader is reportedly waiting in the wings.Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is gearing up to launch a Tory leadership bid if the incumbent UK Prime Minister is ousted, according to his allies, cited by the Daily Mail.Hunt, who supported Britain remaining in the European Union (EU) in the 2016 referendum, has reportedly been courting potential backers, and to boost his chances, has distanced himself from his “Remain” views.Thus, according to the report, he is now wooing pro-Brexit MPs as he seeks to shore up support in anticipation of the Prime Minister losing a confidence vote over “partygate” and, possibly, a poor Tory showing at local elections on 5 May.“He’s definitely running. There’s a significant groundswell of support,” a senior Jeremy Hunt supporter was quoted as saying.The South West Surrey MP is hoping to brand himself as a “safe pair of hands” after Boris Johnson’s scandal-mired premiership, according to the outlet.In 2019 Hunt, the longest-serving Health Secretary in British political history, who also held the post of Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs from 9 July 2018 until 24 July 2019, finished second in the election race and resigned after Boris Johnson became Tory leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Hunt was subsequently elected as chair of the House of Commons Health and Social Care Select Committee in January 2020.The politician whose ambition to become Tory leader has not “completely vanished” would purportedly rely on a team of supporters he has assembled, including ex-Cabinet Minister Andrew Mitchell, to trigger a leadership challenge, if the opportunity presents itself.Previously, as rumours of a Tory leadership challenge to Boris Johnson first began to circulate, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak had been tipped as a likely successor.However, Sunak has since has plunged to the very bottom of ConservativeHome website’s monthly popularity ratings amid revelations about his wife’s non-dom tax status coupled with his US Green Card controversy.Accordingly, Jeremy Hunt’s team is said to be actively courting Rishi Sunak’s supporters in the One Nation group of Tory MPs.Boris Johnson’s cabinet allies have reportedly been dismayed by the prospect of Jeremy Hunt as a potential leadership contender. One of them is said to have described the 2019 candidate in the Conservative Party leadership election as “Theresa May without the personality”.Tory Leadership Challenge BrewingRumours of a Tory leadership bid from Jeremy Hunt come as Sue Gray's report is expected to “will make things incredibly difficult for the Prime Minister,” according to officials familiar with the contents of the complete findings cited by The Times.The civil servant had published an interim report on purported lockdown-violating gatherings at Downing Street in early February, saying that there had been “failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times”.The fallout from the scandal triggered a Scotland Yard probe into a total of 12 gatherings at Downing Street and Whitehall that reportedly breached strict coronavirus lockdown rules in the UK between 2020 and 2021.Thus, recently, Boris Johnson, his wife, Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined by Metropolitan Police over a surprise birthday party for the Prime Minister in the Cabinet Room in June 2020 that was ruled to have breached lockdown restrictions. Further penalties are anticipated to be issued as the probe continues.It is only after the Metropolitan Police complete their investigations that the full findings of the probe led by the senior civil servant will be released, with Sue Gray’s inquiry team said to be hoping this may happen by the end of May.

https://sputniknews.com/20220430/rebel-tory-mps-fear-bojo-may-call-early-general-election-this-autumn-1095169210.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220408/rishi-sunaks-non-dom-wife-says-shell-pay-uk-tax-on-overseas-income-amid-backlash-1094599816.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220425/excoriating-sue-gray-partygate-report-could-be-enough-to-end-boris-johnson-1095027420.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, jeremy hunt, boris johnson, uk conservative party, tory