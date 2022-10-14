https://sputniknews.com/20221014/poll-majority-of-uk-nationals-call-truss-appointment-as-prime-minister-mistake-1101838941.html

Poll: Majority of UK Nationals Call Truss' Appointment as Prime Minister 'Mistake'

Poll: Majority of UK Nationals Call Truss' Appointment as Prime Minister 'Mistake'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 66% majority of British people believe that the ruling Conservative Party made a mistake in electing Liz Truss as prime minister, and 50%... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-14T09:22+0000

2022-10-14T09:22+0000

2022-10-14T09:22+0000

world

uk

liz truss

poll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100394061_0:293:2506:1703_1920x0_80_0_0_038deecd35ab5db5f401babefe7773a1.jpg

Truss' appointment satisfies only 9% of those surveyed, and another 24% were undecided, the poll found.Meanwhile, 62% of those who voted for the Conservative Party in the last general election consider the Tories made the wrong choice in selecting Truss as prime minister, and only 15% believe the opposite, according to the survey.Almost half of those sampled, 43%, said that former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak would do a better job as prime minister than Truss, the survey added.The poll was conducted among 1,674 UK residents. The Times stressed that there was not a single political, age, regional, gender or demographic group that would call Truss's appointment the right decision.Last week, Truss promised to reduce public debt amid a flurry of criticism over the government's new plan to support the economy, which includes large-scale tax cuts. After the plan's announcement, the yield on five-year UK government bonds rose to its highest level since 2008, at 4.6%, which meant a decrease in demand for debt securities. Consequently, sterling fell to an all-time low of $1.054 per pound.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, liz truss, poll