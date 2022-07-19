International
Breaking News: Sunak, Truss & Mordaunt Advance to Next Stage of Tory Leadership Race as Badenoch Knocked Out
Sunak, Truss & Mordaunt Advance to Next Stage of Tory Leadership Race as Badenoch Knocked Out
Sunak, Truss & Mordaunt Advance to Next Stage of Tory Leadership Race as Badenoch Knocked Out
Kemi Badenoch has become the latest candidate eliminated from the Tory leadership race.The former equalities minister could only muster the support of 59 out of 358 fellow Conservative MPs in the fourth round of balloting on Tuesday afternoon, just one more than she managed on Monday evening.Rishi Sunak came out top again, but only increased his vote by three from 115 to 118. Penny Mordaunt surged by 10 votes to 92, following Europhile candidate Tom Tugendhat's exit on Monday, while jingoistic Foreign Secretary Liz Truss added 15 to her score to reach 86.The result pits Mordaunt against Truss for a place in the final two after Wednesday afternoon's balloting round.But Truss may have the edge as most of Badenoch's supporters, like her, are on the right of the party.
uk

14:04 GMT 19.07.2022 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 19.07.2022)
Kemi Badenoch has become the latest candidate eliminated from the Tory leadership race.
The former equalities minister could only muster the support of 59 out of 358 fellow Conservative MPs in the fourth round of balloting on Tuesday afternoon, just one more than she managed on Monday evening.
Rishi Sunak came out top again, but only increased his vote by three from 115 to 118.
Penny Mordaunt surged by 10 votes to 92, following Europhile candidate Tom Tugendhat's exit on Monday, while jingoistic Foreign Secretary Liz Truss added 15 to her score to reach 86.
The result pits Mordaunt against Truss for a place in the final two after Wednesday afternoon's balloting round.
But Truss may have the edge as most of Badenoch's supporters, like her, are on the right of the party.
